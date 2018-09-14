Liberate Kekanda In New Casual Strategy Game Tiny Battle Simulator

Munich, Germany – vidiludi games & entertainment is proud to announce the official release of Tiny Battle Simulator, a humorous turn-based strategy game exclusively available on Mac and PC via STEAM(TM) beginning today.

Tiny Battle Simulator challenges you to liberate Kekanda from its corrupt government by managing a squad of rebels that you recruit along the way. Your task is to scavenge for weapons, shields and helmets from the sectors that you conquer. Your ultimate goal is to gain control over the entire country by getting rid of the evil oppressors!

Tiny Battle Simulator is a fun turn-based strategy game suitable to players of all ages and experience levels. It offers plenty of humor and retro pixel-art visuals. It runs on even the most basic of configurations. Lead on, Commander, and claim victory in Kekanda by downloading today!

Key Features:

* Totally accurate battle formations

* Manage soldiers & items

* Scavenge the countryside

* Free from micro transactions and annoying advertisements

* World ranking: compete with players around the world!

* 2-3 hours of gameplay per game

* Save-games and auto-saves

Versions for iOS(R) and Android(TM) compatible devices are in the works and will be released in the next few weeks. Journalists interested in further information, additional assets or a STEAM(TM) key for review are welcome to contact the developer directly.

vidiludi games & entertainment

Tiny Battle Simulator on Steam

YouTube Video (Trailer)

vidiludi games and entertainment is tiny indie game developer from Munich, Germany who develops games for iOS, Android, PC and Mac. After 2 years of hobby/after-work game development, vidiludi released their first commercial mobile game called Highway Run in 2012, which saw more than half a million downloads in Apple’s App Store. After this unexpected success Gabriel, the man behind vidiludi, quit his job as Software Engineer in 2013 to live his dream: bringing his own game ideas to life. In March 2015, after successfully releasing several mobile games, vidiludi published their first PC/Mac game on Steam called Immune. Copyright (C) 2018 vidiludi. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPad, iPad mini, iPod touch, and Mac are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

