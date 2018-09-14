Hitcase Waterproof & Rugged Cases for the New iPhone Xs Available Now

Vancouver (BC) Canada – HIT Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: HIT) (“HIT” or the “Company”) announced today the company’s HITCASE line up of rugged, waterproof and drop-proof cases that are available now for the iPhone Xs. HITCASE designs cases for people that love to discover and share the world around them. HIT Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes the world’s most advanced protective products for iPhone.

Ready for Adventure? HITCASE PRO for the iPhone X/Xs:

Skinny dipping, festivals, diving with sharks, nature, your dad’s skis from the 80’s, camping, too many people in a canoe, climbing Everest, tacos. All of these things can harm your iPhone. Designed to withstand drops up to 16ft/5m and water depths up to 16ft/5m, the machined, anodized aluminum frame combines with its patent-pending ShockSeal technology, custom waterproof seals, and the highest quality polycarbonate to deliver ultimate protection for your iPhone. Mount it anywhere with the PRO railside mount system compatible with all 8 HITCASE mounts and GoPro mounts. Take stunning photos and videos with TrueLUX lens series from HITCASE. Now you can fearlessly capture and share your adventures with the world and have the freedom to take your iPhone anywhere – anytime.

Available at Hitcase, Amazon and BestBuy:

* Price: $99.99

* Colors: Black

* Wireless Charging: Yes

Serious smartphone protection:HITCASE ENDURO for the iPhone X/Xs:

The Enduro is designed to go the distance for people who live an active, on-the-go lifestyle. Built to withstand hard hitting drops and daily wear, the Enduro’s EnFrame Chassis offers unsurpassed impact protection, while the soft-grip exterior is easily pocketable, for the look-good, feel-good attitude that you’ve always wanted in an iPhone X case. This lightweight (44 grams) and slim case offers MIL-SPEC drop-proof and shatter-proof protection to 6ft/2m along with dirt, dust, sand and liquid-proof port coverage with no compromise in audio quality. The Action REDi red button is a signature design feature that prompts the user to capture photo and video adventures with ease. 2mm raised lip around the phone and camera area provides ultimate screen protection for your iPhone.

Available at Hitcase and Amazon:

* Price: $39.99

* Colors: Black

* Wireless Charging: Yes

Wander boldly and capture adventure, anywhere: HITCASE Shield LINK for the iPhone X/Xs:

The HITCASE Shield LINK is the world’s thinnest waterproof iPhone protective case. Offering complete and total IP68 waterproof (10 ft/3 m) and tough MIL-SPEC drop-proof protection 910 ft/ 3m) with no compromise on sound quality for your iPhone, it is the only protective case to offer two replaceable screen protective covers: Air Shield for everyday use, and Aqua Shield, for waterproof screen protection. A key feature is its simple magnetic mounting system: snap on one of eight magnetic LINK(TM) mounts or one of three TrueLUX(R) Lenses for the perfect shot. Wherever the journey leads, Hitcase moves with you to get there and keep going.

Available at Best Buy, BestBuy, Amazon and Hitcase:

* Price: $89.99

* Colors: Black, Rose Gold

* Wireless Charging: Yes

Inspire creation: HITCASE CRIO for the iPhone X/Xs:

Capture effortlessly with Hitcase Crio, an impressively lightweight and low profile photography case, that enhances iPhone 4k camera capabilities. Made from impact resistant TPU with a soft microfiber inside liner CRIO is drop resistant to 6ft/2m. IIntegrating the Hitcase Link System of magnetic mounts and lenses, you can seamlessly attach or remove accessories on the go, unleashing your creativity.

Available on Hitcase and Amazon:

* Price: $29.99

* Colors: Black

* Wireless Charging: No

Your iPhone’s new best friend: HITCASE SPLASH for the iPhone X/Xs:

The SPLASH is drop-resistant, waterproof, lightweight, slim, with a soft-grip exterior and lightning fast device installation with its straightforward two-piece design. The SPLASH is built to withstand hard-hitting drops to 6ft/ 2m and is waterproof to 10 ft/3m. With its high-quality design, this lightweight and thin waterproof case offers MIL-SPEC shock-rating and shatter-proof protection along with dirt, dust, and sand coverage with no compromise in audio quality. The Action REDi button is a HITCASE signature design feature that prompts the user to capture photo and video adventures with ease. In addition, you can turn your iPhone into a better camera: easily attach any HITCASE TrueLUX(R) magnetic waterproof interchangeable lenses to the SPLASH for more creative shots.

HITCASE SPLASH for the iPhone Xs can be pre-ordered with an October 2018 delivery:

* Price: $69.99

* Colors: Black

* Wireless Charging: Yes

HIT Technologies, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: HIT), headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, under the brand HITCASE, makes the world’s most innovative mobile accessories using patented technologies and quality materials. By designing industry leading device protection, the TrueLUX(R) lens system and versatile mounts, our products protect devices while turning them into a better camera. HITCASE is getting the world Ready for Adventure(R), one HITCASE at a time. Find out more at hitcase.com and follow @hitcase. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 HIT Technologies, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

