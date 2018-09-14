Cradle the new Apple iPhones in WaterField’s Fused Suede Case

San Francisco, California – WaterField Designs, a leader in custom laptop sleeves, bags, and cases for digital-minded professionals, announces the Fused Suede Case, an elegant iPhone sleeve custom-fitted for Apple’s new XS, XS Max and XR iPhones. Made from two colors of luxurious Ultrasuede(R) ER material fused together, the new iPhone case protects against bumps and scratches. A small opening enables users to charge the iPhone, to listen to music, or to conduct conversations using earbuds, all with the device safely secured inside. Its refined simplicity and subtle yet colorful, interior lining lend the Fused Suede Case a distinct look that sets it apart from existing iPhone case options.

“This latest addition to our iPhone case line is made of gorgeous, dual-color, Ultrasuede(R) created by fusing two layers of Ultrasuede(R) together to create a soft, but thick, lightweight case,” said company owner Gary Waterfield. “Once you slide your iPhone in, it’s well-protected, and you can keep it there while you charge your phone. The pocket can hold your AirPods, earbuds, or your charger. Or, you can stash your cash and cards in the pocket to use the case as an iPhone wallet.”

Made from a fused double-layer of scratch-free Ultrasuede(R) ER, an ultra-soft, lightweight, colorfast material made from a complex configuration of ultra-fine fibers. Ultrasuede(R) ER does not pile, stretch or shrink and has the sumptuous feel and texture of premium suede.

The Fused Suede Case features:

* A bottom cut out allows users to connect a charging cord or earbuds

* A stretch-mesh back pocket holds earbuds, Air Pods, cash, cards, or a key

* Ultrasuede ER(R) helps keep the iPhone screen clean with each use

* Snug, custom-fitted sizes cradle the new iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR”naked or inside an Apple Case

* Available in four striking exterior/interior color combinations: ash/camel, camel/ash, navy/light blue, and red/ash

The handsome Fused Suede Case for iPhones is thick yet soft to protect the new Apple iPhones in a pocket or bag, at work or out on the town. It is ideal for those who prefer to carry their iPhones naked or in the thin Apple Case. The Fused Suede Case joins a collection of WaterField iPhone Cases that address an array of style and functionality preferences: The minimalist sibling of the Fused Suede Case, the Suede Jacket, the popular Ranger iPhone holster case, the Finn Wallet, the Cycling Ride and Cycling Club Pouches, and the iPhone Camera Bag.

Sizes: Individual custom-fitted sizes for the XS, XS Max, and XR naked or within an Apple Case.

Colors: Ash with Camel interior. Camel with Ash interior. Navy with Light blue interior. Red with Ash interior.

Materials: Two layers of Ultrasuede(R) ER fused together.

Weight: So lightweight that it does not even register on our scale.

Pricing and Availability:

The Fused Suede Case for iPhone is priced at only $29 (USD). Available for pre-order now. For more information, please contact Heidi Marzke.

WaterField Designs

Fused Suede Case for iPhone

YouTube Video (Demo)

Screenshot

WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to stylishly and responsibly transport their technology. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases and bags for a full-range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, and other digital gear. WaterField Designs, SFBags, Fused Suede Case for iPhone, Finn Wallet, Suede Jacket, Cycling Ride Pouch, Cycling Club Pouch, and Ranger Case for iPhone are trademarks of WaterField Designs. Copyright (C) 2018 WaterField Designs. All Rights Reserved. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

