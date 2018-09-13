Secure Erasure and Wiping of iPhone and iPad with iShredder iOS 3

Miami, Florida – ProtectStar today is proud to announce the release and immediate availability of new update iShredder iOS 3.2, their data shredding utility that easily deletes and shreds data on any iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. Anyone can simply connect their iOS device to their Mac or Windows computer, and efficiently delete, clean or overwrite all data from the device.

iShredder iOS uses data shredding techniques that go beyond international standards set by state and military organizations for secure data deletion. iShredder’s data erasing algorithms have been analyzed by government authorities and independent security organizations to ensure the app does exactly as advertised, destroy all personal data on the device beyond any hope of recovery.

“When a user deletes personal files such as photos from their device, they may think they’re gone for good. The truth is, they can be recovered using any one of a number of forensic utilities. Those files aren’t really gone until that storage space is overwritten using secure deletion algorithms,” says Chris Bohn, CEO of ProtectStar. “However, in just some simple steps, iShredder iOS can securely wipe the memory space using patented security standards, making it impossible to recover any deleted data.”

The integrated secure cleaning module with its innovative search algorithm was designed specifically to detect and effectively clean up useless temporary junk data, caches, log files and more. It not only brings back valuable storage space to the mobile device, it also ensures a performance tuning just like having a new device. Even the new secure cleaning module does not simply remove temporary data, it is able to safely wipe those files by using the ISM 6.2.92 deletion procedure certified by the Australian Ministry of Defense.

Detailed erasure reports provide users an evidence of deletion and cleaned data.

iShredder iOS 3 is available in two versions, the Professional edition offers 11 different data shredding methods, completely wiping all free space and overwriting the storage area, to completely shred all of the stored data. iShredder iOS Military edition offers 18 erasing methods in total, while also offering an integrated file explorer.

iShredder iOS Professional uses certified deletion algorithms, including: DoD 5220.22-M ECE, Peter Gutmann, DoD 5220.22-M, HMG Infosec No.5, German BSI-2011-VS, US Army AR380-19 and more. iShredder iOS Military uses those same algorithms, plus makes use of enhanced military deletion methods like NATO standard, US Navy NAVSO P-5239-26 (MFM & RLL), USAF AFSSI-5020, German BSI TL-03423 and CSEC ITSG-06.

iShredder iOS Professional includes:

* Compatibility with all iPhone, iPad and iPod touch models

* Compatible with all iOS versions

* Securely wipes all free space

* Completely erases all data on the device

* Secure deletion of temporary junk data

* Includes the new 4-cycles ProtectStar Advanced Secure Deletion Algorithm (2017)

* Includes 1 year of technical support and free upgrades

* Erasure Report

* 24/7 technical support via e-Mail

iShredder iOS Military includes the above features, plus:

* Offers the ability to wipe data from Apple TV units

* Additional military level erasure algorithms

* An integrated secure file explorer

“Your iOS device contains all the information about your personal life,” continues Chris Bohn. “Data containing notes, passwords, address book, photos, videos, calendars and so much more. By using iShredder iOS, anyone can ensure their personal information remains completely inaccessible. The few moments it takes to securely erase all of the personal information left on your device can pay off in piece of mind, simply by knowing your data is not available to prying eyes.”

For enterprise users, the iShredder Mobile Enterprise solution was made to fit the needs and security policies of every recycling company (iShredder complies with the Responsible Recycling R2 (R2:2013) Standard for Electronics Recyclers and International Requirements for E-waste Trade and Recycling), mobile hardware reseller, leasing company, lost-property office, large enterprise or organization, and completely wipe multiple iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch at a time. An erasing module to securely delete also Android devices will be available in Q4, 2018.

System Requirements:

* Mac OS X 10.11 or later

* Microsoft Windows 7 or later

* Internet connection for activation and updates

* 40MB Hard Drive space

Pricing and Availability:

iShredder iOS 3 Professional is just $29.90 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) and is available through the ProtectStar Online Shop. iShredder iOS 3 Military is just $49.90 USD.

ProtectStar

iShredder iOS 3.2

iShredder iOS Secure Cleaning

Shop iShredder iOS Professional

Shop iShredder iOS Military

Definition iShredder

Founded in 2004 by Chris Bohn, Miami, Florida-based ProtectStar Inc. was established with the single intent of offering innovative security solutions for individuals and corporations alike. The company offers a number of security-enhancing solutions for Mac, iOS, Android, and Windows users. The company currently serves over 1,000,000 satisfied customers worldwide. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 ProtectStar Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Macintosh, Mac OS X, and macOS are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



