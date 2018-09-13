Mailplane 4.0 for macOS Offers New and Improved Features to Gmail Users

Zug, Switzerland – Independent developer, Mailplane GmbH is today proud to announce the release and immediate release of Mailplane 4.0, the important update to their popular macOS app that allows anyone to manage their Gmail, Calendar, Contacts and Google Inbox accounts without needlessly cluttering up their web browser window with numerous tabs. The app has been redesigned from the ground up so it looks better than ever.

The app provides all-in-one access to all of a user’s Google accounts via an integrated, easy-to-use app that supports third-party extensions that allow Mailplane users to integrate with numerous Mac apps to aid in composing and exporting messages and attachments.

“Using Gmail in the browser doesn’t really cut it. It clutters up your browser window and leads to a log-in-log-out nightmare. Additionally, you’ll miss quite a few features that native email clients offer,” shares Mailplane co-founder Lars Steiger. “For example, search across multiple accounts, proper and actionable notifications when new emails arrive, annotations and shapes for images, opening attachments without filling up your downloads folder, integrations with other native macOS apps, and much more.”

Mailplane features include:

* Manage all Gmail, Calendar, Contacts, and Google Inbox accounts

* No need to cluttering up the browser window with additional tabs

* Supports numerous third-party integrations for composing and exporting messages and attachments

* Resize and convert images while attaching them to messages

* Shows unread messages in the status bar

* New message notifications allow user to directly archive a message or write a quick reply

* Quick navigation allows users to jump directly to a label, tab, account, or bookmark

* Easily search for messages across multiple accounts

Mailplane’s notification functionality allows users to know exactly how many unread messages remain in their Gmail mailbox, right from their Mac’s menu bar. Users can quickly react when notified of a new email by archiving or replying to an email from new mail notifications on their Mac’s desktop.

Meanwhile, the app’s search and navigation features allow users to find messages simultaneously across all of their Gmail and Google Inbox accounts. This allows quickly jumping to a message, label, tab, account, or bookmark.

New features in Version 4 include:

* Get the point across with fewer words by using annotations and shapes

* Notifications with Actions: Archive a message or write a reply directly from new email notifications

* 8 New Extensions: Grammarly, FullContact, LinkedIn, Gmelius, Docsify, RMail, Salesforce, and Zoom Scheduler

* Search for messages across all your accounts and quickly jump to a label, tab, account, or bookmark

* Save Clip: Clip entire email conversations into Evernote, DEVONthink, OmniFocus, Receipts, and more

Mailplane seamlessly integrates with numerous macOS applications, including Evernote, OmniFocus 2, Todoist, Alfred, Things, LaunchBar, Receipts, Lyn, Photos, GraphicConverter, and more.

The app also uses extensions to enhance its already impressive capabilities. Available extensions include RightInbox, Streak, Boomerang, and Clearbit Connect. Version 4.0 brings extensions for use with Grammarly, FullContact, LinkedIn Sales Navigator, Gmelius, Docsify, RMail, Salesforce Inbox, and Zoom Scheduler.

“After running Mailplane for more than 10 years, we still believe that web services like Gmail need specialized applications that make them efficient to use,” adds Ruben Bakker, co-founder. “That’s why we built Mailplane 4 to be the best Mailplane we’ve ever made.”

Device Requirements:

* macOS 10.12 Sierra

* macOS 10.13 High Sierra Compatible

* 183 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Mailplane 4.0 is a free download and is available worldwide exclusively through the Mailplane website. The app offers a 15-day free trial. A personal license is $29.95, a family license is $39.95, and a site license is $39.95 (volume pricing is available for three or more users). Users with a Mailplane 2 & 3 license can upgrade for $19.95 for a personal license and $24.95 for a family license. For site licenses, the fee is $19.95 per seat; benefit from a volume discount starting at three seats. Review copies are available upon request.

Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, the foundation of Mailplane GmbH was started in 2007 when Ruben Bakker was struck with the idea for what became Mailplane, the Mac app that allows users to manage their Gmail app. Mailplane grew to become a site-specific browser for Gmail that was officially released at the end of 2007. Since then, Ruben and partner Lars Steiger have worked to develop Mailplane into a comprehensive Gmail management tool.

