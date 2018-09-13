HITCASE Announces Case Lineup For The New iPhone Xs, Xs Max and XR

Vancouver (British Columbia) Canada – HIT Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: HIT) (“HIT” or the “Company”) announced today that it is now taking pre-orders for its new Active Series cases ENDURO and SPLASH along with the company’s flagship product the HITCASE PRO for the new iPhone models Xs, Xs Max and XR.. HIT Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes the world’s most advanced protective products for iPhone.

SPLASH is a thin and light waterproof, drop and dust-proof protective case and is the second product alongside ENDURO in the recently launched HITCASE Active Series. MIL-SPEC shock rating to 6ft/2m and IP68 waterproof rated to 10ft/3m, lightweight, slim, with a soft-grip exterior and lightning fast installation with its two-piece design. It’s the case you wish you always had at a very approachable price. The Action REDi red button is a signature design feature that prompts the user to capture photo and video adventures with ease. In addition, you can turn your iPhone into a better camera: easily attach any HITCASE TrueLUX(R) magnetic waterproof interchangeable lenses to the SPLASH for more creative shots. SPLASH for the iPhone Xs, Xs Max and XR retails at $69.99 USD.

ENDURO offers serious smartphone protection. Built to withstand hard-hitting drops and daily wear, this lightweight (44 grams) and slim, soft grip exterior case offers MIL-SPEC drop-proof and shatter-proof protection to 6ft/2m along with dirt, dust, sand and liquid-proof port coverage with no compromise in audio quality. The Action REDi red button is a signature design feature that prompts the user to capture photo and video adventures with ease. A 2mm raised lip around the phone and camera area provides ultimate screen protection for your iPhone. ENDURO for the iPhone X and XS retails at $39.99 USD.

Ready for adventure? The HITCASE PRO offers extreme waterproof and shockproof protection for the ultimate iPhone case protection. Designed to withstand drops up to 16ft/5m and water depths up to 16ft/5m, the machined, anodized aluminum frame combines with our patent-pending ShockSeal technology, custom waterproof seals, and the highest quality polycarbonate to deliver ultimate protection for your iPhone. Mount it anywhere with the PRO railside mount system compatible with all 8 HITCASE mounts and GoPro mounts. Take stunning photos and videos with TrueLUX lens series from HITCASE. Now you can fearlessly capture and share your adventures with the world and have the freedom to take your iPhone anywhere – anytime. HITCASE PRO for the iPhone Xs, Xs Max and XR is offered at $99.99 USD.

All case pre-orders for the HITCASE ENDURO, SPLASH and PRO for the new iPhone models begin today with an expected delivery date of November 2018

“HITCASE was designed for people that love to discover and share the world around them,” said Brooks Bergreen, CEO and founder of HITCASE. “HITCASE helps Apple customers protect their most valuable devices, while inspiring them to get creative anywhere.”

HIT Technologies, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: HIT), headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, under the brand HITCASE, makes the world’s most innovative mobile accessories using patented technologies and quality materials. By designing industry leading device protection, the TrueLUX(R) lens system and versatile mounts, our products protect devices while turning them into a better camera. HITCASE is getting the world Ready for Adventure(R), one HITCASE at a time. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 HIT Technologies, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

