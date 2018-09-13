CS Odessa Announces New Health Solutions for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM

Odessa, Ukraine – CS Odessa announces an extension of the Health Sciences Solution for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v12 with new entities. A new set of solutions provides a wide range of graphic content to support documentation and graphics that deal with biomedicine, health science, and medical illustrations. The Health Sciences Solution for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM offers professionally designed samples and a number of vector objects related to medicine and health. It includes 10 libraries containing 192 high-quality vector graphics stencils.

A large percentage of the medical profession is involved in explanation and education. ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v12 and the 6 new libraries containing 179 ready-to-use vector objects, provided by the Medical Illustrations Solution, make quick work of visualizing and communicating medical information to any audience.

ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v12, supported by the ever-growing collection of business solutions is compatible with macOS and Windows. It is featured with an improved compatibility with MS Visio 2007-2016. ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v12 can open and save documents that can be used by Visio 2003-2016 users.

ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v12 retails separately for $199 (USD) per end user license. It is included in ConceptDraw OFFICE v5 which retails for $499. The new additions to ConceptDraw Solutions are paid items for current users of the recently released ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v12.

Founded in 1993, Computer Systems Odessa supplies cross-platform productivity tools and graphic technologies to professional and corporate users around the world. With headquarter in Odessa, Ukraine, CS Odessa sells products internationally through resellers in over 150 countries, both directly and through resellers. The ConceptDraw line of products has won numerous awards and is used by hundreds of thousands, including Fortune 500 companies, U.S. Federal Government agencies, small and medium businesses, and students and educators around the globe. ConceptDraw is a registered trademark, and ConceptDraw Office, ConceptDraw Solution Park, ConceptDraw PRO, ConceptDraw DIAGRAM, ConceptDraw MINDMAP, ConceptDraw PROJECT, and ConceptDraw STORE are trademarks of CS Odessa. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

