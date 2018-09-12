Scandy Pro for iOS announces update with in-app measurement tools

New Orleans, Louisiana – Scandy LLC today is pleased to announce the release of version 1.4.8 of Scandy Pro for iOS. This latest release offers measurement tools, so that users can take linear measurements of scans by dropping points directly onto the mesh.

“We are excited to bring these additional tools to Scandy Pro for iOS,” said CEO and co-founder Cole Wiley. “As depth sensors are added to more mobile phones, we think users will find more ways to create and interact with 3D content on their devices. Scandy Pro for iOS continues to be the most feature-rich 3D scanning app for mobile devices.”

Scandy Pro for iOS is a 3D scanning and editing platform that allows users to create 3D content with their iPhone X. After capturing a 3D scan with the front-facing TrueDepth sensor, Scandy Pro users can save their mesh, edit the file with crop, decimate and smooth tools, measure their files in Augmented Reality space, and upload their 3D content directly to Sketchfab.

Features:

* Full color 3D scanning with on-device meshing – no uploading or cloud processing required

* Mesh inspection with user-controlled lighting tools

* In-app editing tools including plane crop, decimate, and smooth

* Ability to drop points on a mesh and measure distances between them

* Upload 3D content directly from the app to a Sketchfab account

* Export files in .PLY, .OBJ or .STL formats

Device Requirements:

* iOS v11 or higher

* iPhone X or higher

* 27.4 MB

Scandy Pro 1.4.7 for iOS is free to download. Users can capture 3D scans and inspect the mesh with viewing tools before deciding whether to save the file. Every user is given a free scan save per week. Users may opt to purchase additional scans for $0.99 per scan. Scandy also offers unlimited saves with subscriptions: Weekly Unlimited for $2.99, Monthly Unlimited for $7.99, and Yearly Unlimited for $59.99 (USD). Scandy’s mission is to make 3D content creation on mobile devices an easy and fun experience for every user.

Scandy

Scandy Pro 1.4.8

Download from iTunes

Screenshot

App Icon

Located in New Orleans, LA, Scandy was founded in 2014 by Cole Wiley and Charles Carriere. Scandy is a custom software development company specializing in enabling computer vision and 3D scanning in mobile applications. All Material and Software (C) 2014-2018 Scandy LLC / All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



