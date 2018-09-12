Color’Mate – Helping the colorblind to eat ripe fruit

Rennes, France – KerCodex is pleased to announce the release and immediate availability of “Color’Mate” version 1.0 for iPhone and iPad devices. Color’Mate was designed with the help of colorblinds to mitigate two of their main problems: understanding how colors relate to one another, and help discriminate colors that appear very similar. You quickly switch between modes by simply rotating your device to portrait or landscape.

If you are color blind, Color’Mate will help you:

* identify a color by locating it on the “color wheel”, in relation to the primary and secondary colors

* quickly find a “red screwdriver in green grass” or pick “ripe blackberries amidst red or green ones”

The device camera is used live, and you can quickly switch between modes:

* portrait view for the color wheel picker

* landscape right view for hue / saturation live modification (to quickly discriminate colors)

* landscape left view for your own mapping of your troublesome colors

Supported languages :

* English and French

Device requirements:

* iPhone 5s, iPad mini 2 or better

* Requires iOS 10.0 or later

* 3.8 MB

Pricing and availability:

Color’Mate (v1.0) is free to try and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Health & Fitness category. A small in-App purchase will get you rid of KerCodex messages (no external ads will ever bother you). For more information visit Color’Mate official website.

Color’Mate

Download from iTunes

Screenshot (color picker)

Screenshot (shifted colors)

Screenshot (adjusted colors)

App Icon

KerCodex is an independent developer dedicated to innovation. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 KerCodex. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



