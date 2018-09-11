Subway Train Simulator 2D Transforms People into Subway Train Operators

Prague, Czech Republic – As a passenger, virtually everyone has ridden a subway (a.k.a. metro, underground, tube, etc.) at one time or another. But very few people have ever experienced what life is like for subway train operators, whose job is to keep everyone safe by skillfully navigating their train day after day. While performing that important job takes years of training and testing, now anyone can experience the next best thing by downloading the fun and free app “Subway Train Simulator 2D”.

Developed by Daniel Viktorin and available at no cost for iOS, Android, MacOS and Windows 10, Subway Train Simulator 2D features 89 stations that are connected by 21 unique lines spread across over 100 kilometers of underground, elevated, and underwater rails. Users must safely transport their fully-animated and lifelike passengers by controlling the speed, acceleration, and brakes of their train. Each successful trip earns coins, which can be used to unlock new lines, reveal new stations, and purchase upgrades. Other special features that make Subway Train Simulator 2D the most extensive subway simulation game on the market include:

* Ultra-realistic train sounds

* Detailed “Eco City” map

* Authentic subway signalling system

* Visually spot other trains, including those heading in the opposite direction

* A “paint shop” to change any train’s appearance

Plus, at any time users can tap the question mark symbol in the game to understand their current situation.

“Subway Train Simulator 2D is fun and interesting for everyone,” commented Daniel Viktorin. “People can change the look of any train to their liking, study the city map to better understand the entire metro system, enjoy driving in the opposite direction, beat their time records, or just enjoy realistic sounds. Subway Train Simulator is the biggest world of subways that has ever been featured in one game!”

Subway Train Simulator 2D (v1.2.18) is Free (with In-App Purchases) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category. It is also available for Android, MacOS & Windows 10. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Mark Johnson on behalf of Mindboo at +1 408 757 0156.

Eco City Games was founded by Daniel Viktorin and is based in the Czech Republic. He spent over two years developing Subway Train Simulator 2D, inspired by the mission to improve the public transport theme and make it more enjoyable for players. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Eco City Games. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

