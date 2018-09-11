Spoiler Alert! Food Safety – Labeling and Tracking for the Food Industry

North Ridgeville, Ohio – Complete System Solutions, Inc. is pleased to announce the release of Spoiler Alert Food Safety 1.5.1, an update to their popular mobile application. Spoiler Alert was specifically designed to change the way the food service industry labels, tracks and monitors the age of food product from fresh to finished. Easily configured for your products, built-in alerts take the guesswork out of what stage your product is in allowing owners and managers to monitor, even over multiple locations.

With this powerful tool you can eliminate waste and maintain compliance with food safety regulations “preventing” Spoiler Alert features a unique label printing system, equipped with eco-friendly “wash-away” labels that adhere to any container, and dissolve completely under running water (in just seconds). Easily print legible labels allowing employees to see at-a-glance: the item, prep date/time and expiration date/time.

QR code scanning tells the system when product is sold or wasted for quick processing. Spoiler Alert is an open system solution that allows for import of product and employee information and export of label activity for long term archive or analysis. With the information provided by Spoiler Alert, owners and managers can make better decisions on product reorder points and prevent waste by acting before product goes out of date.

Easy to setup, easy to integrate and easy to use, this invaluable app and labeling system will more than pay for itself in food cost, time and waste savings. Spoiler Alert! This is the food safety app you’ve been waiting for.

* Labels, tracks and monitors the age of products from fresh to finished

* Easily configured and customizable

* Alerts on your iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch

* Free to share with staff

* Maintain compliance with food safety regulations

* No more illegible handwritten labels and paper log sheets

* QR code scanning for efficient product tracking

* Export of label activity for long term archive or analysis

* Eco-friendly “wash-away” labels (in just seconds)

Hardware Requirements

1) Brother WiFi capable QL- series printer such as the QL-810W or QL-820NWB (Available on our website).

2) Compatible label stock as sold on our website or any DK-4205, DK-2205 compatible labels (Dissolvable label stock available on our website).

Device Requirements:

* iPhone 5s or later and and iPod touch

* 5th generation iPad or later and iPad mini

* Requires iOS 10.3 or later

* 26.9 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Spoiler Alert Food Safety 1.5.1 is Free (with In-App Purchases) and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Business category. For more information please contact Robert Balog.

Download from iTunes

YouTube Playlist

Screenshot

App Icon

Complete System Solutions, Inc. (CSS) has been developing software for over 25 years. Starting with large minicomputer systems used by major corporations. Since the introduction of iOS, CSS has been using that knowledge and applying it to iOS development. At CSS we specialize in seeing a need and making a solution to handle that need. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Complete System Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

