AnyTrans Now Allows iOS Users to Manage Ringtone & Apps without iTunes

Chengdu, China – iMobie Inc. today announces its flagship product AnyTrans 7.0.0 for Mac and Windows, is able to manage iPhone ringtones and apps without iTunes. Nows, users have full freedom to select a favorite song from multiple resources like iPhone, iTunes Library, computer, or YouTube, to cut any part of the song as a ringtone in a straightforward way.

AnyTrans also brings users the ability to manage iOS apps, including download, backup, update, even reinstall and downgrade the needed app without worrying it be removed from App Store. Updated with Home Screen Manager, it’s also the world’s ONLY solution to rearrange apps via simple drag & drop. So all scattered apps will be kept organized like a breeze.

“Apple users always complaint about iTunes due to its restrictions of ringtone and apps management since iTunes 12.7, and many of them are still seeking for an alternative to iTunes,” said Frank Kong, CEO of iMobie Inc. “Consequently, we strive to make a major update for AnyTrans with Ringtone Manager, App Downloader and Home Screen Manager, which not only enable users to customize ringtones easier, but also download and backup iPhone apps, even rearrange scattered apps by category or color.”

Updated Features of AnyTrans:

Customize Ringtones from Multiple Media Resources:

AnyTrans is revamped to bring a more flexible and intuitive ringtone manager. Now, users can select their favorite music from iPhone, computer, iTunes library, even from YouTube, and cut any part of it as a ringtone by dragging and dropping. It also enables users to preview the tone in advance – making sure it’s just what users want, simple and straightforward.

Take Full Control Over All iPhone iPad Apps at One Go:

Apart from making ringtones, AnyTrans also allows users to master all iPhone apps at one go – download any official app, or save copies of each version for backup. Just select the apps to update, install, uninstall, and all of them will go by one click, even downgrade, re-install them directly to another iDevice. Now, users never worry about apps are removed from App Store.

Get Apps Well-organized with Simple Drag & Drop:

AnyTrans is the world’s ONLY solution that helps users organize iPhone apps smartly. Just 1 click, all scatted apps can be organized into folders by category or color in an automatic way. Users can also back up various iPhone screen layouts and restore any of them to iDevices freely. Better still, it helps clean up damaged icons without hassles.

Pricing and Availability:

AnyTrans is available for Windows and Mac: Personal License ($39.99) and Family License ($59.99). Users can purchase license from iMobie online store.

AnyTrans 7.0.0

Download AnyTrans

iMobie Inc. was established at the end of 2011, and located in Tianfu Software Park, one of the biggest software engineering zones in China. The brand name iMobie is from I’M Optimistic, Brave, Independent and Efficient, which represents the main characters of their teammates. On the early stage of iMobie, they focus on developing iPhone, iPod, iPad transfer, manager and maintenance software for making users’ Mobile Digital Life easier. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 iMobie Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Mac OS X, iPhone, iPod, iPad and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



