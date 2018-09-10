QuickerTek Announces New 60W USB/USB-C Dual Port Charging Adapter

Wichita, Kansas – QuickerTek introduces its newest product, an innovative, high-performance 60W USB/USB-C dual port charging adapter allowing for one of the fastest and most efficient charging experiences for the newest smart phones, all 12-inch MacBook’s with USB-C, 2016-2018 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro’s, and other USB laptops and notebooks alike.

It includes both a USB-C port enabling up to 45W of power delivery and a USB-A QC 3.0 port enabling up to 18W of charging power. It is also compatible with QuickerTek’s Most Powerful Battery, giving our batteries the capability to work with both MagSafe 1 and 2 as well as any Mac charged through USB-C.

Specifications:

* Dimensions: 2″ x 2″ x .75″

* Input: 16 Vdc to 28 Vdc

* Output: 20 Vdc at 5A (USB-C) / 5.2 Vdc at 2A

* USB-C Port

* USB-A QC 3.0 port

* Built-in PD Chipset

The built-in PD Chipset dynamically detects devices to deliver optimum power level for maximum battery life and performance. It is equipped with the advanced circuit protections to prevent over charging. This product features an input of 16 Vdc to 28 Vdc and an output of 20 Vdc at 5A (USB-C) / 5.2 Vdc at 2A.

Pricing and Availability:

The USB-C Power Adapter is available at $49.95 (USD) from QuickerTek. Members of the press please contact Rick Estes.

QuickerTek

USB-C Power Adapter

Screenshot

QuickerTek has been a recognized leading innovator of power/solar products, 802.11ac wireless products and USB-C power products for the Apple community. QuickerTek products can be purchased online and from authorized resellers. Copyright (C) 2009-2018 QuickerTek. All Rights Reserved. Apple, and the Apple logo, and MacBook Pro are registered trademarks of Apple Computer Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

