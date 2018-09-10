Gormaya Announces Version 6.0 of Substitutions for iOS 11 and Greater

Grand Ledge, Michigan – Gormaya has announced that Substitutions for iOS 11 & greater has been updated to version 6.0. Substitutions features a top to bottom redesign and new Free price. Version 6.0 has been enhanced with a new Slide Over and Split View multitasking on iPads and relavent Amazon product links for several substitutions.

With newer iPads, use Split View multitasking to view Substitutions next to your favorite recipe web site or recipe app. Easily view ingredients in the recipe and search for substitutions to match any dietary needs for the recipe – or if you simply do not have a recipe ingredient. Substitutions 6.0 includes nearly 1500 ingredient and product substitutions for cooking or baking. Categories are as follows:

* Alcohol, Allergy, Baking, Cooking, Dairy, Gluten-Free

* Herbs, Spices, Low Carb, Low Fat, Low Sodium

* Migrain, Seafood, Meat, Utensil, Vegan

Modify or add your own substitutions to your iCloud for all of your iPhone, iPad and iPod touch devices. Share substitutions via Message, Mail, or other apps. Print substitutions too! Substitutions was selected as one of The Best Allergy Apps of 2018 by Healthline.

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad or iPod touch

* Requires iOS 11

* 8.6 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Substitutions 6.0 is now Free and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Food & Drink category.

Gormaya

Substitutions 6.0

Download from iTunes

Screenshot (iPhone X)

Screenshot (iPad Pro)

Gormaya, an independent app developer based out of Grand Ledge, Michigan, was formed in 2008 by Duane Fahey and partner for the purposes of creating food and drink Apps for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. Copyright (C) 2018 Gormaya. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



