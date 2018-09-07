NeoFinder Mac 7.3 – Gallery View, Display Filters, email cataloging

Bonn, Germany – Norbert M. Doerner today released NeoFinder 7.3, the third major update for NeoFinder 7. The new version adds more than 60 new features and enhancements, and is the most massive new version 7.x yet. The Gallery View shows photos in beautiful size, while keeping a list of the other items in the folder underneath it for navigation. The Display Filter allows to see only files of a certain kind, or name, label, or rating. Based on a lot of on-site feedback from clients, things like the cataloging of email contents have been added, or the search for duplicate folders.

New features and enhancements of NeoFinder 7.3:

* NeoFinder now has a Display Filter that you can use to filter items based on their kind, name, rating, label, or other attributes! That is highly useful when working with large amounts of data, and works in all five view types!

* NeoFinder now has a cool Gallery View! Not just in macOS Mojavo, like Apples Finder, but in all Mac OS X and macOS versions since 10.7!

* You can now update one or multiple media files in an existing catalog!

* NeoFinder can now catalog the text from email messages! Currently, .emlx (Apple Mail) and .eml (MS Outlook) formats are supported

* Many windows have a Help button that will open the suitable page in the NeoFinder Users Guide for you

* Find Duplicates can now find Duplicate Folders!

* In the Inspector, you can now Find Tags in Instagram by clicking on them

* The Find Editor now autocompletes keywords for you, using the keyword list in the Controlled Vocabulary

* You can copy and paste entire sets of XMP metadata from one file to another

* NeoFinder catalogs Affinity Publisher documents, and of course allows you to edit the whole set of XMP metadata for these, too!

* The XMP Editor in the Inspector now has a new Date editor, so you can change the XMP date for one or multiple items at once

* The XMP Presets Editor now has a date field as well

* NeoFinder can now of course catalog that XMP date field from existing files

* A new Filefinder Text Importer allows you to import the text files from that abandoned old disk cataloger

* You can now copy and paste GPS coordinates, and the XMP locations fields, separately

* You can now sort the catalog LIBRARY by Volume Modification Date as well

* The Movie Contact Sheet now has an option to turn off the time display in the thumbnails

* Also, the Movie Contact Sheet can now automatically be saved next to the original file, even when multiple video files are selected. That is a great way of creating a lot of these at once

* You can now duplicate Albums and Smart Folders, using the context menu

* The file information that the Movie Contact Sheet displays is much more detailed and precise now

* The Movie Contact Sheet now uses the modern AVFoundation in macOS for better results

* The main window has a new button that will open the free NeoFinder Video Tutorials for you

* NeoFinder can now catalog Aurora 2018 documents

* NeoFinder can now catalog the BWF, or BEXT records from ProTools, with date and unique ID values for audio files

* NeoFinder can now catalog thumbnails for Cinema 4D (“.c4d”) files, if that app is installed

* NeoFinder can now catalog ICNS thumbnails

* NeoFinder now catalogs thumbnails for stereoscopic MPO files

* NeoFinder can now catalog the lens name of the EXIF record, and display it in the Inspector, and search it in the “any text” parameter or QuickFind

* NeoFinder now catalogs the fps value of movies as floating point, allowing for values like 29.97

* Find Duplicates can now search for duplicate audio files by the BEXT record

* A new button can now display and reverse the sort order in the navigation bar of NeoFinder

* The Photo Contact sheet can now include a second line with details from each photo

* You can now download an entire folder with all files and subfolders from the Backblaze B2 and a Dropbox catalog!

* The LIBRARY sidebar now uses a more modern “view based” control from Apple. It will look better, and interactions are better with this

* You can now open an Album in a separate window, too

* Ejecting volumes now runs in the background, and won’t block NeoFinder anymore

* You can now double click one or multiple keywords in the Controlled Vocabulary list to add these to the one selected file

* You can now remove files and folders from the Found Items list, to generate better reports

* The number of items of albums is now displayed in green

* Exporting a file using the Item menu will now also copy a possible sidecar XMP file to the target location

* The Web Gallery now adds the media info to its Details page

* The Web Gallery uses a lot less memory while generating the HTML pages for you

* The folder list in the Batch Cataloging window is now always hierarchically sorted by name, even if your NeoFinder database is placed on a APFS volume

* Date changes in the Auto Updater will now be used for all selected catalogs, not just one of them

* Updated the code to read the Audio CD cover art from Coverartarchive.org

* Cataloging certain malformed Sound Designer 2 audio files cannot crash NeoFinder anymore

* Fixes a problem of reading CD-TEXT from certain Audio-CDs in macOS Sierra and newer

* Fixes a problem cataloging EXIF date values in certain time zones

* Fixes a problem with losing folder comments and color labels during updating of a catalog

* Fixes a problem when exporting to XML with no thumbnails

* Fixes a problem with the precision when cataloging and pasting GPS Geotags

* Fixes a problem changing the XMP byline value in certain files

* Fixes a problem cataloging certain malformed AIFF audio files

* Fixes some problems in macOS Mojojava, but isn’t yet completely certified due to the lack of the final macOS 10.14 version from Apple

* Improved reading of audio tags in certain Apple AAC files

* Improved reading of certain ID3 tags in MP3 and WAV files

* Improved code for searching Ratings

*I mproved code for the internal debug log feature

* Works around a weird bug in macOS removing the contextual menus in NeoFinder immediately after opening them (only macOS High Sierra and macOS Mohava)

* Many little improvements and fixes

* Please note: This will be the last NeoFinder version to support Mac OS X 10.7. If you still use that old Mac OS X, please check this NeoFinder version very carefully, and if anything doesn’t work for you, please let us know immediately!

NeoFinder Highlights:

* Cataloging – NeoFinder catalogs metadata of songs, movies, fonts, and photos, including the MP3-Tags of several audio file formats, EXIF, GPS, and IPTC data of photos. NeoFinder also edits Adobe XMP data, including keywords. All these are arranged clearly in the user interface, and can be extensively searched. For numerous photo and video formats, fonts, text files, and even audio files, NeoFinder generates thumbnails during cataloging, displaying them in all list and icon views.

* Managing Metadata – The built-in XMP metadata editor with presets can edit and add keywords, ratings, descriptions, copyright information, and more to photos and videos.

* Networking – Store your catalog database on a server for access from all Macs in the network, and with the sidekick product abeMeda (was CDWinder for Windows) even from Microsoft Windows.

* Mobile – Keep your NeoFinder database with you on your iPhone or iPad with the separate NeoFinder for iOS app.

* Integration – Offering a tight connection to major productivity tools, such as Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office, Roxio Toast, FileMaker Pro, Apples Spotlight and Finder, and the extensive support of drag&drop into other applications, NeoFinder can support many workflow scenarios. The AppleScript support in NeoFinder allows custom integrations of all kinds.

* Geotagging – Only NeoFinder offers the integrated GeoFinder, which searches for photos taken near a spot, or the KMZ export for coordinates and photo thumbnails as a way to give geolocated photos to friends. NeoFinder can even geotag photos itself, no other software needed. And only NeoFinder displays important facts about any geolocation in the truly unique Wikipedia Inspector.

* Since the initial release of CDFinder 1.0 in 1996, more than 85,000 customers in 101 countries around the world are using CDFinder and now NeoFinder to organize their digital library, and manage their data archive and backups, including NASA, IKEA, BBC, Mattel, Rand McNally, Pfizer, Random House, Oracle, and Warner Bros.

Language Support:

German, English, French, Swedish, Italian, Spanish, Dutch, and Japanese

System Requirements:

NeoFinder 7.3 requires Mac OS X 10.7 or later (Mac OS X v10.7 thru macOS High Sierra 10.13). Previous CDFinder and NeoFinder versions for older Mac OS versions are still available. Separate app for iOS (iPhone and iPad) is available.

Pricing and Availability:

NeoFinder 7.3 is a free update to all NeoFinder 7.x users. NeoFinder 7.x is a paid upgrade to licensed users of NeoFinder 6.x and the old CDFinder, upgrade price starting at 19 Euros. The price for new users starts at 29,00 (EUR). Multiple user packs are available for network users. Cross-grades for users of similar applications (Cinematica, DiskLibrary, FileFinder, CatFinder, Canto Cumulus, Disk Tracker, DiskCatalogMaker, Atomic View, iView Media Pro, Extensis Portfolio, and others) are available. A free NeoFinder demo version can be downloaded from the NeoFinder website.

NeoFinder 7.3

Download NeoFinder for macOS

Purchase

Screenshot

Application Icon

Norbert M. Doerner is a computer scientist with a love for integration and cool products. He develops great Macintosh software since 1991. Popular products include the disk cataloger NeoFinder (was CDFinder), various plugins for the Finder, iPhoto and Aperture, and the audio transcription software F5.app. All Material and Software Copyright (C) 1991-2018 Norbert M. Doerner. Apple, the Apple logo, Mac and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

