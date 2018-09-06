X-Wolf Online released for iOS – SF Adventure Animal Game

Seoul, Korea – 1Games today is proud to announce the release of X-Wolf Online 1.1, its fun-to-play SF animal arcade/adventure game developed for iOS and Android devices. In X-Wolf Online, you grow to become the best hunter by chasing and hunting monster and wolves living in the space. With superpower wolves, you must subdue and hunt alien species who resist and come at you. You must bravely confront the attacks by strong and rough enemies and give the fear of death.

Adventure games are among the most unique of any games. They don’t fit into any one category or genre and often times they’ll fit into several genres at once. The only real prerequisite for a game to be an adventure game is that it must take you on an adventure. They offer the kind of immersive landscapes and endless successions of puzzles and quests that are going to keep you glued to the screen for a long time! Therefore, if you are looking for a compelling adventure game and unique animal game, you are at the right place. In this review article, we are going to present a new SF adventure game, X-WOLF.

What is X-WOLF?

X-WOLF Online Game is a realistic wolf action and adventure game that is recently developed for iOS devices. In this game, you will play as a wolf, and your job would be eliminating the alien beings that came from the outer space by using the right controls at the right time. These alien beings are powerful but on the same side, your wolf is also gifted with different magical skills and supernatural powers like missile, bullets, laser, summon and healing powers. To give the realistic touch and keep the game interesting, the game offers you to raise your own wolf character and help him survive this deadly battle.

The game features wolves form 3 different unions and you have the choice pick one from any of these three. In addition, there are various gaming modes and you have the full availability of the option to customize your character by means of attack, defense, moving speed and equipped weapons that suits the best with your combat needs. The graphics for the game are carefully crafted to keep the things easy and there are differentiated areas for combat.

This game features are:

* The realistic hunting game with powerful wolves from the 3 unions. There are harmonious mountain union, speedy snow union, and cruel wild union. From among these, select your own warrior

* Selection of the diverse combat style. You can use specialized weapons(bullets, missile, laser) for each union also lead your combat successfully with supernatural items such as Blind, Teleport, Meteor and Summon.

* The best wolf trusts their species and rush into the deadly situation. If you are in danger or get tired of hunting, you can summon your species and show a stronger functional incorporation connected with electrical ring.

* Items of characters and Guardian. You can put on various equipment on the character. also, you can increase your combat capability through guardian robot that follows you attacking enemy and raising your strength.

* Special alien planet and differentiated combat area. In Monster combat area, dungeon-shaped Monster tower, you can join with your friends. In alien planet with diverse environmental characters such as ice, fire and sand, you can also fight against the enemy.

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Optimized for iPhone 5, iPhone 6/6 Plus

* Requires iOS 7.0 or later

* Rated 9+

* 422.8 MB

Pricing and Availability:

X-Wolf Online 1.1 is Free (with In-App Purchases) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category. There is also an Android version available on Google Play.

Mobile game company, 1Games is a specialized mobile game developer and has been provided more than 300 mobile games. It aims to target the global mobile game markets by providing with differentiated games and has developed various genres of games such as adventure, action, and racing. The company shares a love of games with thousands of players by supporting and then publishing fresh and original game productions from young smaller studios. Including Life of Wolf Series and Wolf Online Game Series which recorded 5 millions downloads, Cat Friends, Puppy Land Online, Life of Black Tiger, Bus Turbo Racing, Theme Park Rider, Wolf Online, Murder Online, Dinos Online, Wild Animals Online. It has developed and released about 300 various mobile games.

