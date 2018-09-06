HITCASE Announces SPLASH, Rugged Waterproof Case for the 2018 iPhones

Vancouver, British Columbia Canada – HIT Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: HIT) (“HIT” or the “Company”) announced today SPLASH, a rugged waterproof, drop-proof, protective case for the iPhone 7/7 PLUS, 8/8 PLUS, X and the soon-to-be-announced new iPhone models. SPLASH is the second product launched alongside ENDURO in the all new HITCASE Active Series, both ready for Apple’s next-generation iPhones. The SPLASH is your iPhone’s new best friend: drop-resistant, waterproof, lightweight, slim, with a soft-grip exterior and lightning fast device installation with its straight forward two-piece design. ENDURO. a light-weight, drop-proof, dirt-proof rugged iPhone case is designed to take a beating for people who live an active, on-the-go lifestyle. HIT Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes the world’s most advanced protective products for iPhone.

The HITCASE SPLASH offers confident daily wear protection at an approachable price point. The SPLASH is built to withstand hard-hitting drops to 6ft/ 2m and is waterproof to 10 ft/3m. With its high-quality design, this lightweight and thin waterproof case offers MIL-SPEC shock-rating and shatter-proof protection along with dirt, dust, and sand coverage with no compromise in audio quality. The Action REDi(TM) button is a HITCASE signature design feature that prompts the user to capture photo and video adventures with ease. In addition, you can turn your iPhone into a better camera: easily attach any HITCASE TrueLUX(R) magnetic waterproof interchangeable lenses to the SPLASH for more creative shots.

HITCASE SPLASH for the iPhone X can be pre-ordered today with an October 2018 delivery for $69.99 on Hitcase.com. SPLASH pre-orders for the new iPhone models and iPhone 7/7Plus and 8/8Plus will start on September 12th with an expected delivery date of November 2018

“We are excited to continue building on our Active Series of protective cases for Apple’s new 2018 iPhone designs,” said Brooks Bergreen, CEO and founder of HITCASE. “Splash is easy to use, tough and slim, everything you want for both everyday or a weekend at the beach. It’s a great addition to our lineup at the right price.”

New Active Series cases ENDURO and SPLASH along with our flagship product the HITCASE PRO will be available for pre-order on September 12th for the new iPhone models.

SPLASH Design Features and Specs:

* Available for iPhone 7/7 PLUS, 8/8 PLUS, X and beyond in Black

* DuroSoftTM TPU exterior bumper fully encloses your iPhone and keeps it safe

* MIL-SPEC shock rating to 6 feet / 2 meters

* IP68 waterproof rating to 10 feet/3 meters

* An ultra-flat screen that gets you closer to your iPhone

* Soft-touch exterior, pocketable but confident grip

* Always be ready for action with the REDiTM Shutter Button

* Wireless charging compatible

* HITCASE signature transparent back provides window to your device

* Lightweight: 48g for the SPLASH X

* Slim design: 155 x 82 x 12.7 mm for the SPLASH X

* 1-year limited product warranty

* 30-day money back guarantee

Use SPLASH with optional magnetic waterproof and drop-proof TrueLUX lens system with precision-grade optical glass. Seamlessly attach, remove and swap between three lens options: Superwide, Wide and Macro. Available individually for $39.99 or as a bundle for $99.99 (USD).

“SPLASH is the case that you wish you always had,” added Bergreen. “Built for the movers, makers and shakers of the world who need a case that can be put through its paces and look good doing it.”

ENDURO for the iPhone X, part of the HITCASE Active Series, offers serious smartphone protection. Lightweight at only 44 grams and with a slim design to make it pocketable, the ENDURO for the iPhone X is drop-proof, dirt/dust proof and available at an introductory price of $39.99 on Amazon and Hitcase online.

Additional HITCASE protective cases include the Crio, Shield LINK and PRO models for the iPhone 6/6s, 7/7 PLUS, 8/8PLUS, X and the TrueLUX magnetic lens system are all part of the HITCASE Adventure Series.

HITCASE

HITCASE SPLASH

Product Image (Exploded View)

Product Image (SPLASH for iPhone X)

Product Image (Lifestyle Image)

Product Image (SPLASH for iPhone XS Plus)

HIT Technologies, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: HIT), headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, under the brand HITCASE, makes the world’s most innovative mobile accessories using patented technologies and quality materials. By designing industry leading device protection, the TrueLUX(R) lens system and versatile mounts, our products protect devices while turning them into a better camera. HITCASE is getting the world Ready for Adventure(R), one HITCASE at a time. Find out more at hitcase.com and follow @hitcase. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 HIT Technologies, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

