Version 3 of Vitamin-R Pomodoro time management tool enters Public Beta

Luxembourg City, Luxembourg – publicspace today is proud to announce that version 3 of Vitamin-R, its innovative time boxing solution designed to overcome procrastination, retain focus and maintain motivation has entered public beta testing. Version 3 features a completely reimagined single window user experience, deeper customization, improved support for the Pomodoro Technique, clearer statistics, faster log handling, personalized profiles, an integrated help system and many other improvements.

Vitamin-R creates optimal conditions for the human brain by structuring work into short bursts of distraction-free, highly-focused activity alternating with opportunities for renewal, reflection and intuition. The built-in task logging and analysis features create positive momentum towards productivity by providing users with tangible feedback on their progress and achievements.

* Slices Up Daunting Tasks into Manageable Chunks:

Vitamin-R breaks down large, vaguely defined tasks into a series of short “time slices” of between 10 and 30 minutes, each with a specific, actionable and reachable objective.

* Promotes Higher Focus:

Vitamin-R features an array of highly configurable visual, audio and speech notifications that prod users to get back to their task as soon as their attention starts to wander.

* Gets You Started, Keeps You Motivated:

Vitamin-R allows users to break through the resistance of procrastination and create a positive feedback loop of small achievements that gets them closer to their ultimate aims.

* Effective Task Switching:

Task switching is a big, but often unavoidable productivity killer. Vitamin-R makes it as efficient as possible and the built-in “breadcrumbing” technique helps users to pick up where they left off.

* Productive Breaks:

Regular breaks are not for slackers. In fact, they are especially important for people who work with high focus. Vitamin-R’s timed breaks make sure that a renewal break does not turn into a free afternoon and the “priming” technique allows your intuition to work overtime even before you start on a new objective.

* Promotes Awareness of Individual Rhythms:

Each one of us is different. Finding out what works best for you is the key to true productivity. Vitamin-R provides the tools to gain improved awareness of preferred work methods and rhythms. Armed with this new knowledge, you can eliminate unproductive work patterns.

* Get It Out of Your Head Quickly:

Did you know that your short term memory can only hold 4-6 “chunks” of information? The slightest interruption and it’s all gone and you have to start from scratch. That’s why Vitamin-R provides you with the “Now & Later Board”, complete with FastType magic, to give you a place to quickly dump all those things that go through your head and allow you to quickly return to your task.

* Make It Your Own:

Vitamin-R plugs into your life rather than trying to take it over. You can use it occasionally to overcome procrastination or mental blocks or re-organize your entire working life around the concepts that it embodies.

* Works with OmniFocus, Things & The Hit List:

Vitamin-R integrates with traditional to-do list managers rather than trying to replace them.

* Block Out Noise:

The built-in noise machine can block out irritating coworkers and create energizing soundscapes.

* Ideal for Pomodoro Technique Aficionados:

Vitamin-R provides everything you need to implement the Pomodoro Technique: sophisticated timer, log book and analysis component.

* Attention Deficit Disorder:

While Vitamin-R was never specifically designed with ADHD “suffers” in mind, many ADHD-ers have found its approach to focusing attention invaluable.

System Requirements:

* Mac OS X 10.10 Yosemite or later

* 64-bit Mac

* 32 MB Hard Drive space

Pricing and Availability:

For now, the Vitamin-R 3 Beta is exclusively available from the publicspace web store for for $24.99 (USD). The web store also offers Family, Business and Enterprise licensing and customers may chose to include a “forever upgrade” with their purchase. Each Vitamin-R web store purchase includes a free license for its companion product, Noise Machine, which is also available separately starting at $4.95 (USD).

Version 2 is available on the Mac App Store and will be joined there by version 3 shortly after its official launch.

publicspace was founded by Frank Reiff in 1996 with the aim of producing affordable best-of-breed software for the Macintosh. In the past decade, our A Better Finder series of file utilities and our MacBreakZ personal ergonomic assistant have become familiar fixtures of the Macintosh community. publicspace is also produces "The Big Mean Folder Machine", Rest Time and Vitamin-R.

