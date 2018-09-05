beorg gives users back control with iOS plain text task management app

Birmingham, United Kingdom – Apps On The Move is announcing the launch of beorg 2.3 for iPhone and iPad. beorg is a task management app based on plain text files. beorg can be used to structure projects, keep track of tasks and take notes. Everything is summarised in a weekly agenda and filterable task list, with notifications reminding users about upcoming task items.

beorg was soft launched at the end of 2017 and has become an essential part of many users’ workflow to keep on track of their tasks. beorg 2.3 is now being launched more widely and introduces beorg extensions. beorg remains a free app and extensions will provide extra features available via in-app purchase. Extensions are being launched with Dark Mode which can be purchased in the app for $0.99. beorg gives users a powerful set of task management tools:

* Create multiple files to store tasks and notes

* Quick Capture from within beorg and via a share extension to add new tasks

* View tasks organised in a weekly agenda or on a filterable todo list

* Edit files using the outline editor to give structure to your tasks and notes

* Give tasks multiple dates for scheduling, deadlines and appearing in the agenda

* Be notified about upcoming tasks

* Choose where files are synced with support for iCloud, Dropbox and WebDAV giving users control over where their data is stored

* Turn files into PDF documents using a simple plain text formatting syntax

The plain text file format means that files written by beorg can be edited in other iOS text editing apps or on a computer. Many popular text editors have plugins which understand the Org mode files that beorg uses. beorg is the ideal task management app for users looking to take back control of their data.

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 11 or later

* Universal application

Pricing and Availability:

beorg 2.3 is Free to download and use (with In-App Purchases) and available worldwide exclusively through the App Store in the Productivity category. The Dark Mode extension can be purchased in the app for $0.99 (USD) with further extensions planned. For more information, please contact Matthew Kennard.

Based in Birmingham, UK, Apps On The Move was founded in 2015 offering independently developed apps and software development services to clients. The company is committed to identifying and developing mobile productivity and entertainment applications designed specifically for use on the go. Copyright (C) 2018 Apps On The Move Limited. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPad and iPod are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

