High Performance 2D CAD Program CADintosh 8.4.1 Now Available for macOS

Peine, Germany – Longtime and award-winning independent Mac developer, Lemke Software GmbH today is pleased to announce the release and immediate availability of CADintosh 8.4.1, an important update to its popular high performance 2D CAD program. The app offers a wide variety of CAD tools to users who need to create professional technical, mechanical, and architectural drawings.

CADintosh is designed for use by Technical Draftsmen and Designers and provides a massive number of usability and workflow advantages. The number of CAD elements that can be used is limited only by the available memory of the user’s Mac. Pre-settings are saved with each drawing. The app offers 8 pens with fully definable line widths and colors, 6 different line types, and supports 1,024 layers.

“CADintosh offers the most professional and well thought-out features available for Mac CAD users,” says Thorsten Lemke, president of Lemke Software. “The current version of the app is the result of over twenty years of inspiration and development by our team of industry experts.”

Features Include:

* Comfortable and simple User Interface

* Number of elements only limited by the Mac’s available memory

* Pre-settings saved for each drawing

* Includes 8 pens with freely definable line widths and line colors

* Includes 6 different line types

* Offers line widths from 0.0 to 99.99 mm

* Each element can be designated a different color and width

* Functions for lines, circles, dimensioning, hatching, X-lines, etc.

* Allows up to 32,000 groups

* Supports up to 1,024 layers

* Offers Complex layer management

* Easy import and export of DXF, HPGL, IGES and PDF formatted files

* 64-bit and unicode support

* Support for symbol libraries for the import and export of symbols

* Alternative units (i.e. inches)

* Runs natively on macOS

* Supports Retina displays

* Helpful Tutorial

CADintosh creates drawings that are composed of layers that can be conveniently organized into groups. The app supports up to 1,024 layers and up to 32,000 groups. The app’s wide variety of design tools can be used to create professional CAD drawings.

Using CADintosh’s easy-to-use tools, anyone can easily create lines, circles, text, dimensions, X-lines, hatching, and set scale within their drawing. 8 different pens of variable widths, colors, and styles are conveniently accessed from the in-app drop-down menus. 6 types of lines are available, including full line, dotted line, chain line, dotted line with two dots, zigzag line, and short dotted line. Line widths are adjustable from 0.0 to 99.99 mm and can be set to different colors and widths.

CADintosh 8.4.1 brings several new and updated features. The update also provides bug fixes and performance enhancements.

New Features:

* Added additional page frames

* Added scroll/zoom preferences

Updated Features:

* Updated Sparkle update framework

* Optimized the display speed of very large drawings

* Transform rotate – new option -1 to rotate without rotation of text angle

* Added more imperial scales

Bug Fixes:

* Fixed the drawing order bug

* Fixed the display issues with macOS 10.14 (Mojave)

CADintosh can easily import and export several file types in CADintosh including DXF, HPGL, IGES and PDF. The app already includes a selection of internal symbols, but paid users can also import and export symbol libraries. Created symbols can be saved in an archive. All projects can be created in either imperial or metric units.

“We are committed to offer the most powerful and easy to use 2D CAD program available on the Mac today,” continues Thorsten. “Plus, we make it available to try for free, so users can run it through its paces before putting down their hard-earned cash. We’re confident that users will find that CADintosh offers an excellent value for a reasonable price.”

Language Support:

* English, Danish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Spanish, Portuguese

Device Requirements:

* macOS 10.8 or later

* macOS 10.14 Mojave Compatible

* 77.6 MB

Pricing and Availability:

CADintosh 8.4.1 is only $33.99 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) and is available worldwide through the Mac App Store in the Graphics & Design category. It can also be directly purchased online from the Lemkesoft website for $32.00 (USD). Version 8.4.1 is a free update for all CADintosh 8.x users. Upgrades from 1.x-7.x to 8.x is only $19.95 (USD) from the Lemke website.

Lemkesoft

CADintosh 8.4.1

Download CADintosh

Purchase and Download from Mac App Store

Order from Lemkesoft

Screenshot

Based in Peine, Germany, Lemke Software GmbH is a developer and publisher of Macintosh software. Founded by Thorsten Lemke in 2002, the main focus and passion of Lemke Software is centered on the maintenance and further development of GraphicConverter. Lemke Software also develops individual solutions for special customer requirements. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Lemke Software GmbH. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Macintosh Mac OS X, and macOS are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

