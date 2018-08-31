HeyVal for iPhone introduces stock and cryptocurrency sentiment analysis

Oakland, California – Independent developer, Mark S. Morris is proud to announce the release of HeyVal for iPhone. HeyVal for iPhone adds Stock Sentiment Analysis in-app purchase, free of charge on an introductory basis. HeyVal scans public Twitter timelines for real time discussions about a particular stock ticker or cryptocurrency symbol then performs mood analysis on the results. HeyVal can also evaluate the mood or grade reading level of any individual public Twitter timeline, and text from any other source can be submitted for mood or grade reading level analysis.

To evaluate the sentiment of a stock or cryptocurrency on Twitter, type $ followed by the ticker symbol in the Source text box, for example $TSLA for Tesla stock or $BTC for Bitcoin. When you select stock sentiment, you can then choose the type of Tweets you want to parse. Latest will return up to 100 of the most recent Tweets that contain the stock ticker or crypto symbol. Popular will return up to 15 of the most popular Tweets including that symbol, and Mixed will provide a combination of recent and popular.

To parse the timeline of a Twitter user, type in the @handle of the username you wish to review in the Source text box, for example @Tesla or @Bitcoin. When you select mood or grade level analysis, you can then choose the most recent 50, 100, or 200 tweets to be ingested. Communication with Twitter is direct from your device and does not go through any other servers.

To parse the text of a news article from a web site, open the page in Safari and use the copy function to select all or part of the text and copy it in to the clipboard. Safari Reader mode if available can help with this selection. Open HeyVal and paste the clipboard contents into the Source text box. Text messages or the contents of an email can be analyzed by copying and pasting into the Source text box. All text analysis is performed on the device, ensuring private messages will remain private.

The mood analysis tool will parse the retrieved text and assign an aggregate sentiment score. The grade reading level analysis tool provides an overall readability score. Flesch Kincaid and other readability scores are also provided, corresponding to the numbers of years of formal education required to comprehend the text submitted for analysis.

Device Requirements:

* Requires an iPhone

* Requires iOS 11.3 or later

* 11.9 MB

Pricing and Availability:

HeyVal 1.0.1 is Free (With In-App Purchases) and available worldwide on the App Store in the Reference category.

HeyVal 1.0.1

Download from iTunes

Screenshot (Twitter handle as source input)

Screenshot (Ticker symbol as source input)

Screenshot (Processing Twitter source input)

Screenshot (Twitter sentiment analysis output)

Mark S. Morris is an independent software and 3D printing developer in Oakland, California. HeyVal is part of the uplink.to network. HeyVal is (TM) and (C) Mark S. Morris 2018. All Rights Reserved. Apple and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Twitter is a registered trademark of Twitter, Inc. Other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

