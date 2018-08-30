End-of-Summer / Back-to-School Super Sale for Packing Pro Travel App

Taipei, Taiwan – QuinnScape today announces a limited-time End-of-Summer / Back-to-School Sale of 66% off for its popular Packing Pro travel app. From now until Tuesday, September 4, Packing Pro can be purchased for only $0.99 (USD) – one third of its original price of $2.99 – a great deal, and perfect timing for any last-chance traveling and for students heading off to university. Packing Pro has been the flagship travel packing app on Apple’s iOS App Store for nearly 10 years, and has been updated and improved dozens of times, most recently adding helpful organizing and editing features this past spring.

During the nearly ten years that Packing Pro has been on Apple’s App Store, it has been highlighted several times. Currently, it can be found in the “Travel Survival Kit” and “Travel Expenses” promotions. It has also ranked at #1 for iPads and #2 for iPhones in the U.S. App Store’s Travel section. Besides Apple, Packing Pro has also been recognized by CNN, WSJ, BBC, The New York Times, Expedia and Budget Travel, and has earned glowing reviews on major tech and app blogs (Gizmodo, Mashable, Macworld, CNET and iPhone Life, among others).

Packing Pro is a mobile travel packing list app that features unlimited, 100% customizable packing lists, an extensive, yet flexible, catalog, handy sample lists, iCloud auto-sync and various list sharing options. A host of special functions include:

* Multi-item selection from catalog for speedy list building

* Multi-item editing for easy list & catalog management

* Collapsable categories with floating headers & running item tallies

* List sorting & filtering by packing status, priority, need to buy, bag and/or person

* Item, weight and value totals & subtotals

* Item images to eliminate any confusion – never again pack the wrong item

* Item & list alerts for user-set reminders

* Email export for file sharing

* Wireless printing

* Fully customized device support for all sizes of iPhone, iPod touch & iPad

* Full multi-lingual support for English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Polish, Japanese & Chinese

Besides the core features listed above (which are also present in the basic Packing (+TO DO!) app), Packing Pro also gives its users the following Pro-level features:

* iCloud auto-syncing support

* Expert packing list wizard that can “automagically” create a list

* Email, iTunes, AirDrop, Dropbox & Box file sharing, backup & out-of-app editing support

* Customized design (themes, layout, fonts, colors, textures)

* Double-sized Master Catalog with over 800 items and to-do tasks

* Twice as many sample lists

* Smart Search (lists & catalog)

Packing Pro’s huge End-of-Summer / Back-to-School sale comes at the perfect time for any last-chance traveling and for students heading off to university. Check it out today, and happy packing!

Pricing and Availability:

Packing Pro is a universal app that is available for purchase worldwide on the iPhone & iPad App Store for $2.99 USD (Now Only $0.99!), or the equivalent in local currency. The basic Packing (+TO DO!) sells for $0.99.

Since its founding in October 2008, QuinnScape has been managed by Quinn Genzel. Quinn is best known for his popular, top-ranking travel packing apps: Packing (+TO DO!) and Packing Pro. Packing Pro has been recognized by Apple, CNN, WSJ, BBC, National Geographic, Budget Travel, Fodor’s, CNET, Macworld and a host of others as one of their top apps for traveling. Other app created by Quinn include a grocery shopping list app (Shopping Pro), nature appreciation apps (iLove Nature and iLove Birds), 3D VR action games (R.I.P and Ghost Buddy) and high-quality puzzles (the aQ’s Pro Slider Puzzle series). Copyright (C) 2008-2018 QuinnScape. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

