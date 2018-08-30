Coin Flip AR for iOS Lets Users Record Life-changing Decisions

Amsterdam, Netherlands – PS it’s our B.V. today released Coin Flip AR, the first-of-its-kind coin toss app for iOS featuring augmented reality. Not only does it allow users to flip virtual coins on any surface around them in mixed reality, but coin tosses can be recorded and shared with friends. Designed using Apple’s ARKit, the innovative app is now a free download on the iTunes App Store.

“Heads or tails?” asks Richard Pearson, lead developer for Coin Flip AR. “It’s the way we make everyday decisions for ourselves or between friends. But these days we rarely even carry a coin in our pocket.” The release of Coin Flip AR makes casual decisions fun for anyone with an iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad.

The App Store is filled with coin tossing apps, but Coin Flip AR is the first to seamlessly blend the real world with virtual coins. Holding up an iPhone or iPad, users can toss a coin on any surface in the room, whether that be a desk, a kitchen table, or even the floor.

“It’s just plain fun to mix reality with technology,” says Pearson. “And sharing videos of your coin tosses lets you connect with friends even when they are not in the same room.”

Coin Flip AR’s key feature, however, is sharing. By posting the coin toss video with their own reaction with the #LetTheCoinDecide tag, others on social media can see what a person is going through and offer opinions and support.

“It’s also about sharing the burden with others,” says Pearson. “The finer parts of the human experience are when we’re understanding, empathizing, and helping one another. Wrestling with an important decision, letting the coin decide, benefiting from the feedback of others, and keeping yourself on track with encouragement from those around you are all invaluable tools.”

Other features include customization of the coin, with over 760 icons to choose for head or tails, as well as gold or silver metal options. A helpful AR meter at the top of the screen allows users to make sure the lighting and setup of their scene is optimal for augmented reality recording. The app works in both landscape and portrait mode.

Coin Flip AR 1.1 is free and available now as free download from the iTunes App Store in the Productivity category.

PS it's our B.V. is a brand new app design studio focused on augmented reality app development and publishing for iOS. Its focus is on building original, fun, AR-powered social apps. Coin Flip AR is its first concept release, where the #LetTheCoinDecide movement is the main impetus of the app.

