XwaveSoft announces Back to School 40% discount on All Products

Odessa, Ukraine – XwaveSoft today is happy to announce a Back-to-School sale on their entire range of macOS and iOS applications. Starting on August 28, all their applications on Mac and iOS App Stores will be offered at 40% discount. The range consists of widely known applications, where the most effective productivity techniques are incorporated to help people maximize their time, avoid burnout and get rid of procrastination.

Acknowledging the worldwide research about Work-Life balance, the XwaveSoft team are excited about the chance to help people manage their time more effectively, and easily align their daily routines in order to achieve better results. These apps increase personal productivity and helps to focus on things that really matter naturally organizing plans, projects and ideas in a clear way for faster goal achievement.

* Be Focused Pro (Mac) – $4.99 (USD) – now $2.99 (USD)

* Be Focused Pro (iOS) – $1.99 (USD) – now $0.99 (USD)

* Focus Matrix (Mac) – $4.99 (USD) – now $2.99(USD)

* Focus Matrix (iOS)- $2.99 (USD) – now $0.99 (USD)

* eXtra Voice Recorder (Mac) – $2.99 (USD) – now $0.99 (USD)

* eXtra Voice Recorder (iOS) – $1.99 (USD) – now $0.99 (USD)

* Cloud Outliner (Mac) – $9.99 (USD) – now $5.99 (USD)

* Cloud Outliner (iOS) – $2.99(USD) – now $0.99 (USD)

* Chrono Plus (Mac) – $4.99 (USD) – now $2.99 (USD)

* Chrono Plus (iOS) – $1.99 (USD) – now $0.99 (USD)

* Guest List Organizer (Mac) – $9.99 (USD) – now $5.99 (USD)

* Guest List Organizer (iOS) – $2.99 (USD) – now $0.99 (USD)

* Magic Cutter (Mac) – $9.99 (USD) – now $5.99 (USD)

* Daily Habits (iOS) – $2.99 (USD) – now $0.99(USD)

* Christmas Gift List (iOS) – $1.99 (USD) – now $0.99(USD)

The discount in the Mac App Store and iOS App Store is valid from Tuesday the 28th of August through to Tuesday the 4th of September.

Based in Odessa, Ukraine, XwaveSoft is a privately owned software development company founded in 2009. XwaveSoft is focused on developing high-quality iOS and macOS applications. Long-term experience and professional expertise of the company’s management and personnel guarantee the high quality of its products. Copyright (C) 2009-2018 XwaveSoft. All Rights Reserved. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Macintosh and macOS are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

