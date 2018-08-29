SecuritySpy 4.2.7: Update to macOS CCTV Software

London, United Kingdom – Ben Software today announced the release of SecuritySpy 4.2.7, an update to the premier multi-camera video surveillance software for the Mac. With powerful and flexible recording features, motion-activated events, and remote monitoring and configuration, SecuritySpy is designed for demanding video surveillance applications. This version adds many new features and improvements, including improved playback of captured footage, improved camera compatibility, and bug fixes.

“This update represents our ongoing commitment to maintain top-quality NVR software and respond to our customers’ feedback” said Ben Bird, the developer of SecuritySpy. “We are proud to deliver a host of improvements that make SecuritySpy even more powerful.”

The main features of SecuritySpy are as follows:

* Displays and records multiple cameras simultaneously

* Powerful capture features, with motion-detection and notifications

* Built-in secure web server for remote monitoring and administration

* Pan/Tilt/Zoom (PTZ) support

* Secure off-site backup of captured footage

* Browser feature for synchronised multi-camera playback of captured footage

* Supports all major brands of IP camera as well as ONVIF-compatible cameras

* Supports all industry-standard media formats (JPEG, MPEG-4, MxPEG, H.264, AAC)

* Extensively threaded and optimised to take full advantage of multi-core Macs

* Hardware-accelerated video compression and decompression

* Purpose-built iOS and tvOS apps for full access on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV

SecuritySpy supports virtually all network cameras on the market, including the popular Axis, Dahua, Canon, Amcrest, Hikvision, Samsung, Vivotek and Zavio ranges. SecuritySpy features advanced motion detection, which can be used to trigger recordings as well as email alerts, audio alarms, iOS push notifications and external devices. The built-in secure web server allows remote monitoring of live streams and captured footage from over the Internet, using a web browser or an iPhone, iPad or Apple TV.

Pricing and Availability:

Pricing is in British Pounds, Euros or US Dollars and depends on the number of cameras used, ranging from GBP 29.90 (approx. USD $42) for a single-camera license, to GBP 649.00 (approx. USD $930) for an unlimited-camera license. SecuritySpy supports any Mac running macOS (Mac OS X) 10.7 “Lion” through 10.13 “High Sierra.” SecuritySpy can be tested for 30 days before purchase, with no demo limitations whatsoever.

Ben Software

SecuritySpy 4.2.7

Download SecuritySpy

Purchase

Screenshot

Application Icon

Ben Software Ltd is an independent software development house focused on providing high-quality video-related software for the Mac platform. Copyright (C) 2018 Ben Software. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Mac OS X, and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



