SwiftCapture 1.1: Update to macOS Video Capture and Animation Software

London, United Kingdom – Ben Software today announced the release of SwiftCapture 1.1, a major update to the high-performance video capture application for the Mac. SwiftCapture’s powerful features and intuitive user interface allow users to create high-quality video recordings, timelapse captures and stop-motion movies from a variety of video input devices.

SwiftCapture supports any video input device that works on a Mac, including built-in FaceTime and iSight cameras, USB webcams and the popular Blackmagic range of devices for analog, HDMI and SDI input.

The main features of SwiftCapture are as follows:

* Supports any Mac-compatible video input, including Blackmagic devices

* Supports any Mac-compatible audio input

* Records standard MOV and MP4 movie files, which have wide compatibility

* Timelapse and stop-motion capture features

* Hardware-accelerated video encoding

* Easy image capture, including copy-and-paste and drag-and-drop

* Image adjustments: brightness, contrast, saturation and sharpness

* Ability to add a text overly, for example date and time

* Applescript control for automation

New features in this version are as follows:

* 64-bit application for full compatibility with current and future macOS versions

* New transformation options to flip or rotate the video image

* New horizontal flip option for live video (mirror mode)

* New option to add an audio delay to fix sync issues

* New option to set video buffer size for latency vs. dropped frames tradeoff

* Expanded AppleScript dictionary, including settings

* New Apple ProRes video encoding options

* Improved performance and reliability of video capture

Pricing and Availability:

SwiftCapture 1.1 costs GBP 29 (approx. USD $42) for a single-user license and GBP 399 (approx. USD $570) for a site license. A 30-day fully-functional trial version of SwiftCapture is available for download.

Ben Software

SwiftCapture 1.1

Download SwiftCapture

Purchase SwiftCapture

Screenshot

Application Icon

Ben Software Ltd is an independent software development house focused on providing high-quality video-related software for the Mac platform. Copyright (C) 2018 Ben Software. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Mac OS X, and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



