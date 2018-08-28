Output Factory for Adobe InDesign at 50% off until September 2

Toronto (ON), Canada – Zevrix Solutions announces that Output Factory for Adobe InDesign is available on sale at 50% off until September 2 only. The discount offer also applies to Output Factory Server which processes InDesign files automatically from watched hot folders. Output Factory lets printers, ad agencies and publishing houses worldwide eliminate repetitive tasks, streamline their output workflows, and easily repurpose InDesign files for the web and mobile devices. The offer lets users save $85 on each copy of Output Factory and $350 on Output Factory Server.

“Using Output Factory is straightforward. You determine your settings and sit back while Output Factory does all the heavy lifting. The time savings are huge,” writes Jamie McKee in a 5-star review in InDesign Magazine. “If you find yourself repeatedly exporting InDesign files in various formats, you owe it to yourself to install the free trial and see just how much time you’ll save using Output Factory.”

With Output Factory, users only need to queue the desired InDesign files and select pre-defined output options. The software will then print the files or save them to PDF or other formats with just a click of a button. Output Factory can automate processing of hundreds of documents in the background while freeing users time for other important activities and eliminating repetitive tasks. Output Factory supports printing as well as exporting to PDF, PostScript, EPS, Flash, IDML, EPUB and several image formats. It offers the following key features:

* Batch printing and exporting of InDesign files

* Hot folder processing (Output Factory Server only)

* Export as single pages or spreads

* Output to several formats with one click

* Layer versioning: output layer combinations as single files

* Variable output file names

* Run custom scripts

* Preflight InDesign and PDF documents

Pricing and Availability:

Output Factory can be purchased form Zevrix online at 50% off for $85 USD (Output Factory Server – $350) until September 2 only. Trial is also available for download. Output Factory requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and InDesign CS3-CC 2018.

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides automation and productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud and Creative Suite software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics and Microsoft Office output on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit their website. Copyright (C) 2018 Zevrix Solutions. All Rights Reserved. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

