HITCASE Launches ENDURO – Rugged Protection for the IPhone X

Vancouver, British Columbia Canada – HIT Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: HIT) (“HIT” or the “Company”) announced today its new ENDURO case, a rugged, drop-proof, dirt and dust-proof protective case for the iPhone X and future iPhone models. ENDURO is the first product in the all new Active Series, which will feature several new designs. Expect to see the next Active Series product launch this fall alongside Apple’s new iPhone announcements. HIT Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes the world’s most advanced protective products for iPhone.

Continuing with the HITCASE ethos of quality engineering and user-centric design, the HITCASE ENDURO is designed to take a beating and go the distance for people who live an active, on-the-go lifestyle. Built to withstand hard-hitting drops and daily wear, this lightweight (44 grams) and slim case design ( 156 x 82 x 12 mm) offers MIL-SPEC drop-proof and shatter-proof protection along with dirt, dust, sand and liquid-proof port coverage with no compromise in audio quality. The Action REDi red button is a signature design feature that prompts the user to capture photo and video adventures with ease.

“ENDURO is the first in a series of all new Active Series of products, which begins a new era of products and designs for the company,” said Brooks Bergreen, CEO and founder of HITCASE. “We’re very excited to begin bringing our design and innovation focus to a new customer segment and a new style of protective products in this fast-growing space.”

ENDURO Design Features and Specs:

* Available for iPhone X and beyond in Black

* DuroSoft TPU exterior bumper fully encloses your iPhone, offering MIL-SPEC shock rating to 6 feet / 2 meters

* EnFrame chassis suspends the iPhone within the case, providing air-cushioning for

big-drop protection

* 2mm raised lip and camera area protects screen/lens face from scratching

* HITCASE signature Action REDi button to capture photo and video content with ease

* Ultra thin screen membrane feels as though there is no screen protector

* Soft-grip exterior is easily pocketable but with a confident grip

* Dirt, dust, sand and liquid port and lightning coverage

* Compatible with wireless charging

* HITCASE signature transparent back provides window to your device

* Lightweight: 44g

* Slim design: 156 x 82 x 12 mm

* 30-day money back guarantee

* 1-year limited product warranty

“ENDURO will keep up no matter what is thrown its way. It loves getting dirty for those who work outside, with kids or pets and provides peace of mind for those that prefer the action sports or outdoor lifestyle. Easily pocketable, it’s the perfect traveling companion,” added Bergreen.

HITCASE ENDURO is available now for an early special of $39.99 USD (regular $49.99) on Amazon and Hitcase online. Additional HITCASE protective cases include the Crio, Shield LINK and PRO models, and the TrueLUX magnetic lens system are all part of the HITCASE Adventure Series.

HIT Technologies, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: HIT), headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, under the brand HITCASE, makes the world’s most innovative mobile accessories using patented technologies and quality materials. By designing industry leading device protection, the TrueLUX(R) lens system and versatile mounts, our products protect devices while turning them into a better camera. HITCASE is getting the world Ready for Adventure(R), one HITCASE at a time. Find out more at hitcase.com and follow @hitcase. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 HIT Technologies, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

