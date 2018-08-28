Cisdem PDF Converter OCR V6.0.0: Lighter in Weight, More Accurate in OCR

Madelia, Minnesota – Cisdem just released the much-awaited PDF Converter OCR for Mac V6.0.0, a powerful Mac PDF converter featured with OCR capability to convert all types of PDFs to 16 formats, and create PDF from document in more than 10 formats. The newly updated version can substantially improve OCR accuracy by manually marking in OCR applied zone, also the package size has been compressed for more than 100MB.

Cisdem PDF Converter OCR for Mac, with its debut on Oct, 2013, is designed to convert native, scanned, even protected PDFs into Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Keynote, Pages and other frequently-used formats, with original file quality highly preserved. In other words, this tool enables users to edit or reuse existing PDF resources without paying for a highly priced PDF editor, users just need to save PDF as editable Word, or other preferred formats, then process as needed. In addition, it allows users to create PDF from documents at hand, and the adds-on to compress or protect a PDF output just make the files a more professional property.

New Features:

Cisdem PDF Converter OCR for Mac has inherited those great features from its previous versions, such as neat & user-friendly interface, multiple input/output, fast conversion, batch conversion, all that have won universal recognition from its users. And the latest version adds 2 main new features, aiming to bring its service to a higher level.

1. Smaller Size

To save more time and space on downloading, Cisdem PDF Converter OCR for mac has reduced its package size for more than 100MB, by preserving only 27 popular languages but still fully meet users’ needs. This will facilitate users to fast work with Cisdem, converting and managing their PDF files.

2. More Accurate OCR

High conversion quality is always the contributor to keep Cisdem PDF Converter OCR for Mac popular on the market, and this time, the ambitious Cisdem Team manage to bring the conversion accuracy to a new level.

Besides improvements on conversion quality of native PDFs, Cisdem team builds in the advanced settings to improve OCR accuracy, by adding a manual mark feature in the OCR applied zone.

By default, all the contents under OCR mode will be marked as Texts, Images or Tables in different colorful areas. With this mark feature, users can revise or adjust to make a specific part of the file marked as Texts, Images or Tables as they want to output as. For illustration, if an image in the PDF file is just recognized as an image, but you want to extract the texts from this image, you can mark this image zone as text. Furthermore, users can drag the mark box’s corners to resize OCR applied zone. Besides, if the PDF file is inverted, the “Rotate” toolbar allows users to adjust and the OCR results will be more precise.

Key Features:

* Convert Native, Scanned PDF and Protected PDF to 16 formats (Word, editable PDF, PowerPoint, Excel, Text, RTFD, Keynote, Pages, ePub, HTML, JPG, PNG, TIFF, BMP, GIF)

* Convert Images to editable formats;

* Create PDF from Word, PowerPoint, ePub, HTML, Images, etc;, also the PDF output can be compressed and protected;

* Batch Conversion

* Convert selected pages of a PDF

* Preview Files

* Recognize 27 languages

* Original file quality is highly retained

Price and Availability:

Cisdem PDF Converter OCR for Mac V6.0.0 is available on Cisdem’s official website. You can get a lifetime license with $59.99 (USD) now with lifetime free upgrades. Free trial is provided and available. To get more information about Cisdem PDF Converter OCR for Mac, please visit its product page.

Cisdem

PDF Converter OCR

Cisdem provides productivity and business software that helps Mac users to get their job done faster. Cisdem products include top rated PDF Tools, Utility Tools, Mobile Tools, Multimedia Tools and Free Tools. The company is dedicated in building highly efficient Mac software that make life easier and processes simpler. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Cisdem Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Mac OS X and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



