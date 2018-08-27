Popular dice game Noch mal! released as an app for iOS and Android

Siegen, Germany – Outline Development releases the digital version of the popular dice game “Noch mal!” for iOS and Android today. The physical game designed by Inka and Markus Brand, published by Schmidt Spiele GmbH, has conquered the hearts of those who love classic dice games, but searching for something new. With simple rules, the characteristic dice and a varied gameplay, “Noch mal!” is a modern classic!

The app now brings the familiar gaming experience to the touch screen. In addition to a solo mode for single players (30 turns and a local leaderboard), there is also a duo mode for two players on one device. If you want to play spontaneously or save paper, you can also use the app as digital dice or digital score pad – of course in any combination with real dice and paper. The first three expansions are included right from the start and offer lots of fun with the different layouts.

What’s the game about? As in the original game, each player wants to make as many crosses and points as possible. The task is to start from the middle of the sheet, reach stars, fill columns and colors. Whether this can be achieved depends on one’s own decisions and, of course, on the luck of the dice. There are no long waits because all players can use the rolled dice. The quick handling of the app drives this “It’s always something to decide” feeling even further and so you are quickly faced with the question: “Noch mal? – Play it again?”.

Features:

* Official license

* Easy start into the game

* Game mode “Solo” for single players

* Game mode “Duo” for two players on one device

* Auto-Select Dice and Auto-Complete Turn

* Using the app as a digital score pad or digital dice

* Local leaderboard for solo mode

* Game Center support in the iOS version for Leaderboard and Achievements

“We are especially happy about this release, because we are enthusiastic players of the original game. The app is even more mobile than the original and can also be played alone – in a sociable round, the original, physical dice game is usually our first choice,” says Tobias Muller from Outline Development.

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 8.0 or later

* 22.5 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Pet Tricks 1.0 is $3.99 USD (or equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category. There is also an Android version available on Google Play. For more information, please contact Tobias Mueller.

Outline Development

Noch mal!

Purchase and Download

Google Play Store Link

Promotionl Image

Screenshot 2

Outline Development is an independent game development studio specialised in creating board game apps for different platforms. Licenses include numerous award-winning board games like Qwixx, Camel Up and The Game. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Outline Development. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



