Sydney, NSW, Australia – Zeroonetwenty today announced the availability of ProFind, the most advanced file search app for macOS. In the past, file search apps have performed either metadata searches or file system searches. Under its elegant user interface, ProFind combines both these technologies into one, providing fast and complete searches. Along with this, ProFind provides a slew of advanced features including:

* Natural language search queries

* Application Discovery

* Large icon view

* Quick Folders

* Multi line path view with differences

* Highlighting of found words

* Searching inside invisible folders and packages

Natural language queries are just one of ProFinds many innovative features. Instead of users needing to navigate clumsy interfaces, users can simply type the search options they need. For example: “files bigger than 500mb” or “is video modified today.” The natural language search supports searching by: date, file extensions, tags, parent folder, kind and metadata.

It’s essential that a modern search app provides support for application discovery, so ProFind has support for auto completion of application names and almost instant find performance for applications installed on the users Mac.

“File search apps for macOS seem to have been long neglected. It was a real thrill to see how a new app with new approaches could advance the user experience.” said Ross Tulloch, developer of ProFind.

Being a search application for Pro users means going the extra mile in terms of features. So ProFind has support for custom UNIX shell scripts and Apple Scripts. Users can simply drag scripts into the Scripts folder and then these scripts can run on found items. ProFind’s Quick Folders feature allows users to quickly access the contents of commonly used folders.

ProFind has support for QuickLook, Sharing, the ability to open, show found items in the Finder, show file information and move to trash.

ProFind features a global hot key as well as a system wide menubar icon for instant access to ProFind.

Pricing and Availability:

ProFind 1.0 is available now at a cost of $7.95 (USD) and can be trialed free of charge for 21 days. ProFind 1.0 requires macOS 10.13 or later.

Zeroonetwenty

ProFind 1.0

Download ProFind

Purchase

Screenshot

Application Icon

Based in Sydney, Australia, Zeroonetwenty was founded by independent macOS and iOS developer Ross Tulloch. Ross has been a professional developer for more than 20 years. Zeroonetwenty is the maker of popular macOS utility software including BlueHarvest. Copyright (C) 2018 Zeroonetwenty. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, and OS X are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



