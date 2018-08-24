Image Utility GraphicConverter 10.6.3 Adds New Import & Filter Options

Peine, Germany – Lemke Software GmbH today is proud to announce the release and immediate availability of GraphicConverter 10.6.3, an important update to their popular image editing utility for macOS. GraphicConverter, which has become known as the “Swiss Army Knife” of imaged editing applications, allows users to convert any of over 200 graphic file formats into any of almost 80 other graphic formats.

Over 1.5 million loyal users worldwide have found GraphicConverter to be the best way to capture, import, convert, and export images on the Mac. GraphicConverter’s powerful image editing functions offer the ability to work with local copies of images, or those stored on popular cloud storage services.

“Over the years, our loyal user base has found GraphicConverter to be one of the most professional graphics applications available for the Mac,” says Thorsten Lemke, founder of Lemke Software GmbH. “And the latest version of the app brings even more great features, taking it to a new level of capability.”

Features of the App Include:

* Opens files in 200 graphics formats

* Exports images in nearly 80 different formats

* Imports images directly from cameras, even in the RAW format and sidecar files like xmp, live picture

* Generates web, print & picture catalogs

* TWAIN and image capture interface for scanners

* Directly supports the Google, Flickr, and locr photo services

* Graphical file and picture browser

* Slide show functionality

* Powerful batch processing features

* Supports Applescript

* Express picture enhancement function

* Powerful photo editing functions

* Advanced effects and filters

* Flexible plug-in architecture

* Color management with ColorSync and ICC profiles

* 3D image support

* Supports for latest technologies built-in to the various versions of macOS

* Multilingual Support (12 available languages)

* Image verifier

* Browse local copies on cloud services like Dropbox, SkyDrive, AWS Cloud, and Google Drive

Version 10.6.3 also brings a great number of new features to the app, including the removal of Exif image description tag during import from digital camera, a new kuwahara smoothing filter, CNG import, and more.

New Features Include:

* Import from digital cameras, with the option to remove Exif image description tags

* New browser context menu item: Append Caption

* New action: Set alpha with image

* CNG import

* New kuwahara smoothing filter

Version 10.6.3 of GraphicConverter continues a long history of updates that continue to make it one of the most capable and easy to use macOS image processing utilities on the market today. In addition to new features, the updated version offers several significant updates.

Updated features Include:

* Localizations

* Direct text fields added to the color balance dialog

* ExifTool 10.10

* Sparkle updated framework

* Added even/odd number in filename to if batch action

* Cocooner changes will now be applied to complete selection of files

* Improved crop to ratio action

* Improved browser – Set Exif date dialog

* Rename has added an option to add folder name one or two levels up

* Added an alpha channel support to the Import fpx function

Lemke Software also continues to work to make GraphicConverter as bug free as possible. Version 10.6.3 offers a large number of bug fixes.

Bug Fixes Include:

* Fixed possible flicker upon playing a movie in the slideshow

* Fixed possible issue during browsing XPS files

* Fixed bug during saving uncompressed TIFF or PNG with more than 2GB data

* Fixed flip issue with Mosaic Flip transition during slideshow

* Fixed disabled movie options in browser

* Fixed possible crash upon update check due bug in older Sparkle framework

* Fixed possible issue in find and replace iptc data

* Fixed an Exif date editing issue under Swedish localization

* Fixed possible autoconvert issue with some network drives

“GraphicConverter offers everything users need and expect from a professional image editing program on the Mac, providing ease of use, an excellent range of features, stability and reliability,” continues Thorsten. “And the best part is that users can try our award-winning software with few restrictions and at their leisure until they decide to purchase it.”

Language Support:

English, Germany, French, Japanese, Chinese (simplified and traditional), Portuguese, Spanish, Danish, Swedish and Italian

System Requirements:

* Requires OS X 10.9 or higher

* 64-bit processor

* 286.2 MB

Pricing/Availability:

GraphicConverter 10.6.3 is only $39.95 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) and is available worldwide through the Mac App Store in the Photography category. It can also be directly purchased online from the Lemkesoft website. GraphicConverter 10.6.3 is a free update for all customers of version 10.x. Upgrades from older versions of the app are available for $25.95 USD.

Based in Peine, Germany, Lemke Software GmbH is a developer and publisher of Macintosh software. Founded by Thorsten Lemke in 2002, the main focus and passion of Lemke Software is centered on the maintenance and further development of GraphicConverter. Lemke Software also develops individual solutions for special customer requirements. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Lemke Software GmbH. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Macintosh Mac OS X, and macOS are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

