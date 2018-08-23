Hydra 1.5 Adds Support for Front and Telephoto Cameras on iPhone

Mons, Belgium – Creaceed today releases Hydra version 1.5, a significant update to their HDR photography app for iPhone and iPad. Hydra 1.5 now features support for the telephoto and front cameras respectively in Zoom and Lo-Light/HDR modes. Hydra lets users take beautiful pictures even in the most difficult lighting conditions using a variety of capture modes including HDR, Hi-Res, Lo-Light and Zoom. This is achieved by combining up to 60 frames to create a single high-quality picture.

With Hydra version 1.5, users’ feedback has been taken into account. Indeed, shooting with the telephoto lens in Zoom mode and with the front camera for selfies in HDR/Lo-Light modes were two of the most popular requests from users.

“The front camera sensor typically is less capable than the rear camera one, and enabling multi-image fusion with Lo-Light and HDR modes allows selfie capture in situations where this would otherwise not be possible”, says Raphael Sebbe, Creaceed’s founder. Similarly, Hydra can now take advantage of the telephoto lens on compatible iPhone when shooting in Zoom mode (super resolution), enabling higher quality 2x and 4x, plus adding a new 8x zoom level.

New Features in 1.5

* Front camera handling to take selfies in Lo-Light and HDR modes.

* Telephoto camera usage on compatible devices in Zoom mode to achieve pictures with finer details, now with up to 8x scaling factor.

* Improved app localization.

Other Features

* HDR mode that captures and merges up to 20 images to preserve details both in bright and dark areas.

* Video-HDR mode which uses single-image tone mapping and device-specific sensor mode to create stunning videos.

* Lo-Light mode to remove sensor noise by merging together multiple images and amplifying light by a factor of 10 to provide a better image quality.

* Zoom mode which uses real-time, super-resolution technique to recreate missing pixels from hand motion.

* Hi-Res mode produces up to 32MP images from the built-in 8MP or 12MP camera sensor, providing finer details in captured images.

* Modern iOS features like Peek and Pop to quickly preview a picture and add it to favorites.

* iPhone X-optimized user interface.

* Apple Watch app to trigger remote shooting on the iPhone, including mode changing & live streaming preview.

About Hydra:

Hydra launched in 2015, pioneering the new category of computational photography apps for iPhone, by introducing 32 megapixel images shot with an 8-megapixel sensor and HDR photos with a wider dynamic range by merging up to 60 images together. These features made it a great companion to the built-in camera app for iPhone photography enthusiasts.

Hydra has been positively received by its users worldwide and got great reviews on Cult of Mac, Engadget, CNET, iMore, Beautiful Pixels, MacGeneration, and many more. It has also been recognized by App Store Editors, including recent appearances in the new App Store’s Today Tab stories.

Pricing and Availability

Hydra 1.5 requires an iPhone or iPad running iOS 10.0 or later. Hydra is available on the App Store worldwide in the photo/video category at $4.99 / 5,49 Euro. Version 1.5 is a free update for existing users. Hydra is localized in 15 languages.

Creaceed is a Belgian company that has been making apps for 10 years, focusing on image processing technologies in the fields of document scanning, note taking, drawing, photo and video processing. Other apps like Carbo, Emulsio, Inko, and Prizmo have been awarded by the press and featured by Apple on multiple occasions. Copyright 2018 Creaceed. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Computer in the U.S. and/or other countries.

