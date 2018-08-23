Free Imposition Software Now Available for Adobe InDesign Users

Schaumburg, Illinois – Meadows Publishing Solutions today announced a new release of their Meadows Productivity Suite software, a completely Free set of software tools for Adobe InDesign that have been designed to streamline multi-up impositions, and other publishing tasks. The new release is now compatible with all Adobe InDesign CC 2018 systems.

About the Free Productivity Suite:

The MPS Pro Suite currently includes an advanced multi-up imposition utility, allowing users to quickly create multi-up imposition layouts of graphics, PDF files, or InDesign documents. The process is driven by a user interface that allows for the specification of trim size, bleed, spacing, and rotation of the imposed elements.

As the imposed elements are placed, crop and bleed marks can also be added automatically, and assigned to InDesign layers as they are created. For two-page impositions, the user can choose from one of several duplex modes, which ensures the imposed content will back up properly when printed. Control over content placement and fitting is also provided via a set of preference options.

The MPS Pro Suite comes with a comprehensive set of documentation, including a set of tutorial graphic files. In addition, online help for the software is being made available via the Meadows support ticketing system.

To receive a free copy of the MPS Pro Suite, users simply visit the Meadows web site and fill in the short registration form. A confirmation email is then sent with all of the download and installation details. Please visit our online press center for logos, images, and product information. For more information, please contact John Kriho, President, Meadows Publishing Solutions.

Meadows Publishing Solutions is a software development and integration company specializing in commercial and custom plug-in modules for Adobe InDesign and Adobe Acrobat as well as other extensible technologies. Meadows has developed a number of popular software packages for the database publishing and variable data printing markets, including their award-winning products AutoPrice and DesignMerge. Founded in 1991, Meadows is based just outside of Chicago in Schaumburg, Illinois. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Meadows Publishing Solutions. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, macOS and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

