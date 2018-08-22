WaterField Unveils the Tech Folio Plus, an Extensive Tech Accessory Case

San Francisco, California – WaterField Designs, an innovative leader in custom laptop sleeves, bags, and device-specific cases, introduces the Tech Folio Plus, a premium gear organizer aimed to protect an iPad and electronic accessories that IT consultants and specialists in their field carry with them every day. The Plus opens like a book, and its unique pocket storage system holds both bulky and slim items in an efficient, easy-to-spot fashion. Developed through its pioneering crowdsourced design method, the Tech Folio Plus is the third and most extensive of three gear cases WaterField has announced this month.

“After reading every single survey response submitted from our ‘customer design team,’ we identified three distinct needs. The Tech Folio Plus, our third new case born out of this latest crowdsourced project, is designed for IT consultants and other experts who need a professional way to organize and protect significant amounts of gear on a daily basis. It is organized, flexible, and handsome, it allows people quick access to all their gear, and it fits beautifully into any professional environment.”

The Folio Plus opens like a book via smooth-gliding waterproof zippers. Inside, a multitude of stretch mesh pockets allows users to quickly and easily spot USB cords, dongles, adapters, Air Pods, SD cards, flash drives, a headset, a power supply, and more. Cords can be bunched and easily inserted into the pockets – a significant time saver as there is no need to perfectly coil and strap them in. Two soft, open-topped pockets hold and protect a hard drive and external mouse or other bulkier items including small foldable headphones. Behind one panel of pockets is a padded tablet compartment that fits up to a 12.9-inch iPad.

The front of this new gear organizer sports a premium, full-grain leather flap that lends it a professional look. Rounded waterproof zippers around the flap open to reveal quick-access pockets for an iPhone, the Apple Pencil, ballpoints, and other frequently-used items. Inside, WaterField’s distinctive gold liner brightens the interior, making items easy to spot. A carry handle and D-rings to attach to an optional shoulder strap allow the case to be used on its own as a small satchel or inserted into the WaterField Bolt backpack or another bag. The Plus is available in sturdy waxed canvas and chocolate full-grain leather for a sporty look, or black ballistic nylon and black full-grain leather for a more classic look.

WaterField designed the Tech Folio Plus using its unique customer-collaboration process that results in highly-functional products specifically tailored to address customer needs. After analyzing survey data gathered from hundreds of customers, the company identified the need for three unique cases. It then began to design prototypes, while continuing to gather feedback and to provide project participants with design updates. The resulting Tech Folio Plus, WaterField’s third gear case unveiled this month, incorporates details that reflect how people interact with the product on a daily basis.

Colors and Materials:

* Black ballistic nylon with black, full-grain leather; or tan waxed canvas with distressed, chocolate, full-grain leather.

* Dimensions: 13 x 10 x 2 inches

* Weight: 1.3 oz lb.

Pricing and Availability:

The Tech Folio Plus is priced at only $149 (USD). Pre-order now. Shipping begins August 31, 2018.

WaterField Designs

The Tech Folio Plus

YouTube Video (Demo)

WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to stylishly and responsibly transport their technology. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases and bags for a full range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards entirely in San Francisco. More information at “Our Story.” WaterField Designs, SFBags, and Tech Folio Plus are trademarks of WaterField Designs. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Copyright (C)2018. All Rights Reserved.

