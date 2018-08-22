Introducing Finer Focus – Dim away Distractions and Enhance your Focus

San Diego, California – SpriTec Software, the maker of the award-winning “SuperTab for Mac,” is proud to announce its latest Mac App: Finer Focus. Finer Focus is the ultimate Desktop enhancer that can greatly reduce – even eliminate – all desktop visual distractions. And without distractions, it is easier to be creative, easier to focus, easier to get things done. Plus, the cinematic atmosphere that Finer Focus creates simply makes the Mac more inviting to use.

Finer Focus melts away distractions by dimming, blurring and fading the desktop elements that are all around the frontmost app window. These elements include the Dock, the Menu bar, Desktop icons and background windows. This results in the front window remaining bright and sharp, while the surrounding elements simply melt away.

Users can try the sixteen built-in Finer Focus themes. Each theme has its own characteristics, such as color and varying amounts of dimming, blurring and fading.

For example:

* The “Night Time” theme simply dims the everything around the frontmost window with a simple, transparent black.

* The “Ethereal” theme makes the Menu bar, Desktop icons and background windows transparent, creating a clear contrast that greatly highlights the front window.

* The “Pure Zen” theme completely fades away the user’s entire desktop – the Menu bar, the Dock, the Desktop icons and all background windows – leaving *only* the frontmost window. Yet mouse over these items and they fade instantly back in and are ready for use.

Each theme can also be fully customized by the user. Users can choose any color they wish. And they can independently specify how much to:

* Dim the Desktop

* Dim the Menu bar

* Dim the Dock

* Fade Desktop Icons

* Fade the Menu bar

* Blur the Desktop and its Icons

* Blur the Menu bar

* Blue the Dock

Users can also configure Finer Focus itself. They can control the speed at which Finer Focus reacts to their actions as well as choose from various ways to temporarily hide all Finer Focus effects should they wish to do so, giving them complete control over Finer Focus and their desktop environment. And all of Finer Focus is accessible at any time via its Menu bar icon.

System Requirements:

* “High Sierra” (10.13)

* “Sierra” (10.12)

* “El Capitan” (10.11)

Pricing and Availability

Finer Focus is free to download and comes with a 15-day free trial. Users can purchase Finer Focus for $4.99 (USD).

Finer Focus

Download Finer Focus

Purchase

Screenshots

Located in San Diego, California, SpriTec Software creates apps for the macOS platform, including Finer Focus, the award-winning SuperTab for Mac and ZipTite for Mac. SpriTec Software is helmed by Ando Sonenblick, an Apple/GoPro/Adobe/DivX veteran with over 30 years of development experience. All Material and Software Copyright (C) 2018 SpriTec Software. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Mac OS X, macOS, and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

