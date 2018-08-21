Joyoshare officially launches iPhone Data Recovery to Recover Lost Data

Hong Kong – Joyoshare Studio, an innovative multimedia software developer, officially announced the release of its new iOS solution named Joyoshare iPhone Data Recovery, aiming to help you easily restore 20+ kinds of lost data instantly on various iOS devices from the device itself, iTunes backup and iCloud backup.

The lost data in any scenario such as accidental deletion, forgotten password, system crash, virus attack, damaged device, factory reset, jailbreak, and device stuck, etc. can be perfectly retrieved. Joyoshare iPhone Data Recovery provides three smart recovery methods to restore all your data. You can directly scan your device and recover deleted data, or extract your iTunes or iCloud backup to recover selected files. So even if your devices are missing or stolen, you can still get the data back from iTunes or iCloud backup.

Joyoshare iPhone Data Recovery is capable of recovering more than 20 types of data files, including contacts, messages, call logs, photos, camera roll, notes, calendar, voice memos, WhatsApp/Viber/Kik messages and attachments, and many more. With the advanced technologies adopted in Joyoshare iPhone Data Recovery, you can get all these data previewed and restored at a very faster speed. You can even retrieve those encrypted files successfully by using this smart tool.

As one of the best iPhone recovery programs in the current market, Joyoshare iPhone Data Recovery is available for both Windows and Mac. Unlike other similar data recovery software, Joyoshare iPhone Data Recovery not only helps users to recover iPhone data, but also supports recovering missing data from iPad and iPod touch fast with 100% original quality retained.

Thanks to its intuitive and simple interface, recover data using Joyoshare iPhone Data Recovery is incredibly easily. You only need to connect the device to the computer, choose one recovery mode, scan and preview all the data files and select all or some of them to restore according to your needs.

Pricing and Availability:

Joyoshare iPhone Data Recovery 1.0 is normally priced at $49.95 (USD) for a single license copy with lifetime free support and update. There are also other license types available, including $79.95 for up to 10 iDevices with lifetime free update and support, and $359.95 for unlimited use. Currently, Joyoshare iPhone Data Recovery is offered with desktop-based one compatible with all Windows and Mac OS.

Joyoshare is a world-leading multimedia software developer and provider specialized in video field for years. With advanced technologies and professional R&D team, Joyoshare is dedicated in developing the best video and audio solutions, including video converter, audio converter, video editor, media cutter, HEIC converter, screen recorder, iOS solutions, etc. to customers all around the world. With professional and high quality service, Joyoshare has won high reputation from millions of registered users over the past years.

