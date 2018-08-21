CS Odessa Introduces ConceptDraw OFFICE v5 for Mac and PC

Odessa, Ukraine – CS Odessa – a market leading developer of business visualization solutions for macOS and Windows announces today the general availability of its new ConceptDraw OFFICE v5. The latest edition of this popular business productivity software suite reflects CS Odessa’s collective expertise in developing innovative business software, data visualization technologies and project management tools.

The experienced development team consistently updates ConceptDraw products to stay relevant with business users around the globe. The latest release of ConceptDraw OFFICE v5 contains many improvements and feature enhancements. Each of the products that comprise ConceptDraw OFFICE v5 has been updated and improved with new features.

“With the time and other resource constraints that face business processes management today, it is important that the tools business managers use closely fit the tasks at hand”, states Gregory Zhukov, Chief Executive Officer of CS Odessa, “We consider CS Odessa a customer-oriented company that strives to enable our customers to move their business forward. Based on market trends and user feedbacks, we are constantly developing innovating comprehensive software tools used to design business visuals for enhanced productivity and clearer communications.”

ConceptDraw PRO is renamed as ConceptDraw DIAGRAM. The new name reflects the application’s role in the ConceptDraw OFFICE v5 suite as a powerful business diagramming tool and a valuable assistant in the visual conveyance of information and data. DIAGRAM v12 is featured with an improved import of MS Visio 2007-2016 files (VSD, VSS, VSDX, VSSX). The new Style feature delivers pre-designed color schemes and formatting to a drawing with one click. The updated Solutions panel displays content of not installed solution add-ons so that user could quickly find the necessary ones and install them using the STORE.

ConceptDraw MINDMAP v10 is focused on the integration of mind mapping and task management to get things done efficiently for any-type projects, workflows, and goals. It contains a set of new business-oriented features. Among them are a reminder, a pin tool, and boundaries. Using the Remind Tools user can track any mind map schedule keeping it always up-to-date. The Pin button lets to keep mind map elements in a place. Grouping mind map elements with boundaries are especially valuable when dealing with big complex mind maps, containing a lot of information.

ConceptDraw PROJECT v9 provides a set of improvements that help professionals visualize, maintain, and communicate projects even more effective. The new 64-bit version is dramatically faster, and it can address more memory. New Solutions panel provides an access to a number of project management solutions that extend reporting capabilities with numerous resource, schedule, and task reports. Interface enhancements provide a one-click path to apply integration capabilities between PROJECT, MINDMAP, and DIAGRAM. Thus, a user can easily communicate project data and project documentation in visual formats.

Pricing and Availability:

ConceptDraw OFFICE v5 is compatible with macOS and Windows. ConceptDraw OFFICE v5 retails for $499 (USD). It includes ConceptDraw MINDMAP v10, ConceptDraw PROJECT v9 and ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v12 that are each available individually.

ConceptDraw OFFICE v5

ConceptDraw DIAGRAM v12

ConceptDraw MINDMAP v10

ConceptDraw PROJECT v8

Solutions Park

Founded in 1993, Computer Systems Odessa supplies cross-platform productivity tools and graphic technologies to professional and corporate users around the world. With headquarter in Odessa, Ukraine, CS Odessa sells products internationally through resellers in over 150 countries, both directly and through resellers. The ConceptDraw line of products has won numerous awards and is used by hundreds of thousands, including Fortune 500 companies, U.S. Federal Government agencies, small and medium businesses, and students and educators around the globe. ConceptDraw is a registered trademark, and ConceptDraw Office, ConceptDraw Solution Park, ConceptDraw PRO, ConceptDraw MINDMAP, ConceptDraw PROJECT, and ConceptDraw STORE are trademarks of CS Odessa. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



