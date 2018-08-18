Tropical Software Releases Discounted TopXNotes 1.8.6

Atlantic Beach, Florida – Tropical Software today is happy to announce that TopXNotes for Mac, an app that helps you to create a note by typing, dragging, or importing, has been updated to version 1.8.6 and is being offered at a huge discount as a “Back to School” special. The upgrade provides performance enhancements, a few new features, and bug fixes. TopXNotes 1.8.6 keeps your notes synchronized between TopXNotes for Mac and TopXNotes for iOS.

Get Organized with TopXNotes:

Tired of all those loose bits of information spread all over your hard drive in multiple documents requiring opening multiple apps to see them? Opening many apps sucks up your valuable Mac memory and slows it down. Are you tired of trying to remember which note was written in which application and where you put it? Use TopXNotes to import all your notes and organize them in one place with the option to password protect and encrypt sensitive information.

TopXNotes – Your Personal Information Organizer:

Use TopXNotes advanced drag and drop to create notes from any other text application, or to drag to import text and/or RTF documents. Or copy/cut and paste from other applications. Once the information is created, use TopXNotes’ category system to create categories that meet your needs, or file in folder-like groups. Have one for home, one for office, and one for school, or a car project, or recipes, or anything at all.

As a Mac user, the Mac’s desktop Finder is familiar to you, so you will find our NoteOrganizer highly intuitive. To improve that experience, we have moved beyond the Finder to allow you to build your own Categories (with names, icons and colors) to customize the experience for your needs. You will use the TopXNotes NoteOrganizer to organize your notes and quickly find things. TopXNotes NoteOrganizer lets you filter your notes by name, note page number, date created, date modified or category. You can also rapidly reverse sort or instantly switch between multiple NoteOrganizer display layouts.

TopXNotes – MultiView Convenience:

Use TopXNotes’ unique MultiView feature to view more than one note at once in adjacent views. Think of it like opening a book to multiple pages at a time.

TopXNotes – MultiView Editing:

Using MultiView speeds up note editing by simplifying comparing notes, rearranging information from one note to another, combining notes, separating a long note into 2 or more notes, and other tasks. While you work, TopXNotes sliding Text toolbar automatically hovers right above where you are typing.

TopXNotes – MultiViewing:

In addition to helping edit your notes, TopXNotes MultiView allows you to show multiple notes on a theme at once. For instance, you might have a shopping list, budget and websites in adjacent notes for shopping. Alternatively, you might organize your day by having a list of calls, a list of errands, a project outline, and today’s To-Do list side by side by side by side. There is no end to the combinations you will find useful.

TopXNotes – QuickNotes at your fingertips:

Once you have your notes organized, prioritize them with TopXNotes QuickNotes feature. Just click to check the QuickNotes category for your most critical information. Now you will be able to instantly access that note from the QuickNotes menu. Whether you have many windows open or the TopXNotes main window minimized, your QuickNotes are always instantly accessible from the desktop or from the TopXNotes Dock menu for your convenience.

TopXNotes – Security & Dual-Encryption:

Once you have your notes organized be sure to use our password protection to encrypt those notes with sensitive information, or you can set a password to shield all your notes from prying eyes, or you can do both (our unique “Dual-Encryption”). In this fashion, you have easy access to all your information, including the sensitive items.

TopXNotes Sync – Notes “On the Go”:

Use TopXNotes Mac and its mobile partner, TopXNotes for iOS (for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch) to take those notes with you that you want while you are away including shopping lists, to-do lists, directions, or anything you want.

TopXNotes – Reviews:

TopXNotes was awarded 4 out of 5 mice by Macworld magazine in their “Summer of Mac Gems” series of reviews, by Macworld Australia, and later by Macworld UK. TopXNotes was rated “9 of 10” by Macsimum News (now part of MacTech), and highly rated by the Macintosh Guild, Macworld, Macworld UK and Mac360. Dennis Sellers rated it 10 of 10 for Apple Daily Report. TopXNotes has been critically reviewed with high marks on many occasions and you can find links to all the reviews on our website.

TopXNotes – Macworld Review:

Macworld praised the TopXNotes “clean, single window interface that puts controls for highlighting and marking up your text right at your fingertips,” as well as for its “killer” QuickNotes feature.

TopXNotes – Mac User Group Review:

Sue Beal, president of the Upper Keys (Florida) Macintosh Users Group called TopXNotes “Inexpensive, unobtrusive, and just plain handy.”

TopXNotes – Mac360:

Ron Mc Elfresh, of Mac360 stated: “I’m a notes freak. I have notes on everything. From to-do items to code snippets to tasks and projects to article ideas. Here’s an understated, unloved, deceptively powerful notes app worthy of some Mac love…it’s loaded with user features that set it apart from other note taking apps. TopXNotes is deceptively powerful and flexible, probably because the interface is immediately familiar.”

Release Specific Information

TopXNotes 1.8.6 has the following changes:

New Features:

* Mac OS X 10.14 (Mohave) Ready

* The Tropical Store version of the app now requires a minimum MacOS version of 10.6.

* Added a new menu option that gives the user the ability to delete a note by page number.

Changed Features:

* Automatically Sync note deletions across devices.

Fixed:

* Insure TopXNotes is registered before enabling Sync command.

* Style slippage occurring at end of style change for some entirely selected lines that were followed by a blank line.

Pricing and Availability:

Try Tropical’s reliable TopXNotes 1.8.6 to “get organized” today! TopXNotes 1.8.6 is available for $9.95 (USD) from the Tropical Software web site, Amazon, and other select Macintosh software resellers. TopXNotes 1.8.6 is a free update to customers who have already purchased version 1.5 or later. Existing customers with an older version (previous to 1.5) can upgrade to version 1.8.6 for only $9.95 from the company’s web site.

Tropical Software makes the award-winning TopXNotes, a modern personal note manager with state of the art proprietary encryption technology for the ultimate in securing personal information. Located in Atlantic Beach, Florida, Tropical Software is owned and operated by former Apple employee James Lee, and is dedicated to improving the lives of its customers by offering easy to use productivity software for Macs and Apple touch devices including iPhone, iPod touch and iPad. Copyright (C) 2018 Tropical Software. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod, iPad and Macintosh are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

