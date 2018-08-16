WaterField unveils the Tech Pocket – A Minimalist Tech Accessory Pouch

San Francisco, California – WaterField Designs, an innovative leader in custom laptop sleeves, bags, and Apple-specific cases, introduces the Tech Pocket, a plush minimalist pouch that functions as an extra pocket for stowing the frequently-used, small tech gear ubiquitous in today’s digital society. The new tech accessory pouch can conveniently attach to the inside or outside of a bag and fits into the palm of a hand. Developed as part of WaterField’s fifth crowdsourced, community-design project, the new case fills the need of an overwhelming number of participants who carry small electronics at all times and requested a minimalist pouch.

“The Tech Pocket is perfect for my essential small tech items and everyday necessities like my wallet, keys, and glasses,” said company owner Gary Waterfield. “It’s the larger pocket my pants don’t have, and it goes everywhere with me. It’s easy to carry in my hand, fits quickly into my bag, and is my constant companion on my desk at work.”

The Tech Pocket helps users keep their daily essential tech items easily accessible and organized. Available in rugged tan waxed canvas or black ballistic nylon, the minimalist Tech Pocket holds and protects gear that otherwise might get scratched or dinged if loose in a pant or bag pocket. Lined with super-soft, almost cashmere-like padding, the pouch conveniently closes with a silent, snap-shut magnet. Inside, the main compartment and two internal pockets organize dongles, an Apple Pencil, an extra Mouse, adapters, a key fob, an iPhone or whatever other personal necessities need to be stored and organized. A front pocket for additional accessories closes with a self-locking YKK zipper. Loops at either end of the case can attach to a strap. A metal carabiner is included so users can easily hook the pouch to a backpack or briefcase.

WaterField designed this new gear organizer using its unique customer-collaboration process that results in highly-functional products specifically tailored to address customer needs. After analyzing survey data gathered from hundreds of customers, the company identified the need for three unique cases, including a minimalist pouch like the Tech Pocket. It then began to design prototypes, while continuing to gather feedback and to provide project participants with design updates. WaterField will announce a third new gear case next week as part of its August Gear Case Month.

* Dimensions: 7.5 x 4.75 inches

* Weight: 4.3 oz.

Pricing and Availability:

The Tech Pocket is priced at only $49 (USD). Colors and materials: Tan waxed canvas or black ballistic nylon. Shipping now.

WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to stylishly and responsibly transport their technology. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases and bags for a full range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards entirely in San Francisco. More information at “Our Story”. WaterField Designs, SFBags, and Tech Pocket are trademarks of WaterField Designs. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Copyright (C)2018. All Rights Reserved.

