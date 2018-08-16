LinkOptimizer for InDesign Improves Access to Variable Name Tokens

Toronto (ON), Canada – Zevrix Solutions today announces LinkOptimizer 5.2.8, a feature update to its image processing automation plug-in for Adobe InDesign. LinkOptimizer automates complex image manipulation tasks and helps users reduce the size of InDesign links, save prepress costs, and easily repurpose InDesign documents for web and mobile devices.

The new version introduces new user interface for the variable name tokens feature. Users utilize the tokens to interactively compose variable names of optimized images, backup folders and InDesign files. The tokens are now located in the popover windows attached to variable name fields rather than in popup menus. This new UI makes it much easier for the users to access the tokens and insert them directly into the desired location of the target variable name field. LinkOptimizer offers variable tokens for day, time, image color, page number and more.

“LinkOptimizer is the one product no creative studio can live without,” says Wayne Guy from Edge Graphics studio in Lake Balboa, California. “It saves hours of time, tediously replacing linked images, resizing, batch processing… If you’re a designer or production artist, you need this.”

LinkOptimizer works automatically with Photoshop to eliminate the excess image data of InDesign links, perform essential image adjustments and convert image formats. For example, with just a click of a button users can:

* Optimize multiple InDesign files

* Scale and crop images to their InDesign dimensions

* Change image resolution to 300 dpi

* Convert RGB images to CMYK profile

* Resave PNGs as TIFF

* Run a Photoshop action on each image

As a result users can save gigabytes of disk space and countless hours of optimizing images manually, accelerate document output, reduce job turnaround and cut costs through faster processing.

Pricing and Availability:

LinkOptimizer can be purchased from Zevrix website for $259.95 USD (Lite version: $179.95) as well as from Adobe Exchange and authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for LinkOptimizer 5.x users and $130 to upgrade from previous versions. LinkOptimizer requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign / Photoshop CS5-CC 2018.

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides automation and productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud and Creative Suite software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics and Microsoft Office output on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit their website. Copyright (C) 2018 Zevrix Solutions. All Rights Reserved. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

