Send Mini Video-Clips from Movies & Shows to Express Yourself Better

Houston, Texas – Vidicons LLC, the US-based video equipment company, has recently launched an updated version of the Vidii – iMessage Video Sharing app. The app enables users to share video clips, and memes to enhance their conversations in the iMessage app, making conversations much more fun and interactive.

“Emojis could get boring,” says Co-founder Mr. E.L. Mont, “but Vidii video clips give you the perfect way to express your feelings by sharing video clips that truly match your mood.”

Indeed, with the Vidii app, users can do much more than sharing the same old emojis to express their feelings or react to a post. The app offers thousands of short video clips in HD format, enabling users to have spontaneous conversations that are lively and fun. Each video clip is the size of 1 or 2 tweets, which saves users time as well as data.

“All you need to do is start typing a thought, dialogue or even an actor’s name to find hundreds of clips that exactly sum up your mood. You can also explore various titles and stream them on multiple devices whenever you find time,” explains Mr. Mont. He adds that “The app has crossed 11k downloads within 3 months of its launch. It shows how much users appreciate the ingenuity we have put into their conversations with an easy to use app that utilizes an emotion-based AI engine.”

Here are some of the features that users love in the Vidii app:

* Search videos by simply typing an emotion, quote, movie/TV series or an actor’s name

* Search and share your favorite movie clips and dialogues to express yourself better

* Discover new movies and shows by clicking on the title. Instantly stream on your phone or view on another device later in your free time

* Create your own reaction video “folder” by saving your favorites to access them quickly when texting

New features after the upgrade include:

* Send requests to have your favorite shows and characters added to Vidii

* Enjoy a more intuitive interface to share the app with friends

* Find a handy ‘how to use’ guide to fully enjoy the app

* Enhanced control functionality for improved user experience

Device Requirements:

* iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

* Requires iOS 10.0 or later

* 6.4 MB

Pricing and Availability:

Vidii – iMessage Video Sharing 1.2 is currently available for Free on the App Store in the Entertainment category.

Vidii – iMessage Video Sharing 1.2

Download from iTunes

Screenshot 1

Screenshot 2

App Icon

The founders – E. L. Mont, Rama Lahori, and Paul Martin made Vidii app although it could be looked at as just another chat app that lets you send messages or videos, share pictures and post to your social networks like any other messaging app, its more than that. It's not about sending videos or even replacing text…it's about shared personal experiences. Vidii is about fun and a great way for friends to quickly put a smile on each other's faces during the wonderful craziness of life like only movies and shows can.

