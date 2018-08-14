Reveal Makes It Easy to Find PowerPoint or Keynote Slides on the Mac

Somerville, Massachusetts – Independent development team Bit Lasso today is proud to announce the release and immediate availability of Reveal 2.0 for macOS, the important update to their popular and easy-to-use application that allows users to quickly search and view their PowerPoint and Keynote slide decks. Reveal allows users to save time and frustrations when searching for a particular slide.

Before the release of Reveal, PowerPoint and Keynote users were forced to spend extended periods of time looking for slides to re-use in new presentations. Reveal also saves time by preventing the need to re-create content that users already have.

“If you work with slides, you often open a large number of files and folders, looking for one particular slide. For years I felt the same pain,” shares Bit Lasso founder Mitch Haile. “I wasted hours! In frustration, I would regularly give up and recreate the slide, wasting even more time. Finally, I did what any rational person would do: I quit my job and created the solution I needed!”

Reveal works with both PowerPoint and Keynote slide decks. The application detects how your slides are related and automatically organizes them during a search. Everything happens automatically, eliminating the need to manually build libraries, tag files or organizing slide decks. Reveal adjust to the way users work with their presentations, not vice versa.

Version 2.0 allows users to view hundreds of slides during searches, quickly throwing away unwanted search results, allowing them to zero in on the slides they want, all in a matter of a few seconds. Users can also view neighboring slides, extract images from their slides, and begin new searches by image, slide variation, file paths and file and folder names, and much more.

Reveal works well with Mac screens of all sizes, from a 12-inch MacBook up to a 27-inch iMac Pro. Users can quickly view up to 1,000 slides, easily zeroing down to their needed slides.

Who Uses Reveal?

* Professors and researchers use it to prepare lectures for classes and presentations for meetings.

* Marketers and graphic designers can use Reveal to find and compare slides.

* Sales professionals can customize slides for their customers, preventing “slide sprawl.”

Users can easily compare slides by sending them to the Reveal compare window with a simple keystroke or click of the mouse. Users can send a single slide, or an entire group of slides to the compare window, where they can jump to a deck in Finder or open them directly in PowerPoint or Keynote.

Reveal is economical, there is no need to sign up for an account or to pay a monthly subscription to access their slide decks. Plus, Reveal keeps your information safe and secure, right on the user’s hard drive, eliminating cloud storage-related worries.

Features Include:

* Limit searches to specific folders, file name patterns, or date range.

* Immediately jump to any slide directly in PowerPoint or Keynote.

* Open multiple search windows – retaining one set of results while searching another set.

* Don’t want to search by keyword? Instead, view all the slides related to a particular deck.

* Jump into any parent folder in the Finder or start a new search for the slides within that folder.

Unlike a “Spotlight” search in Finder, where users only see the presentation slide covers, a Reveal search displays the actual slides, not just the first slide in the deck. Users can view different versions of the same slide grouped together, offering the ability to jump directly to the slide they want.

Reveal makes it easy to find crucial information that’s normally buried in PowerPoint and Keynote presentations. This is especially true for users who have multiple versions of the same slide or presentation.

“It’s frustrating when you can’t find a slide you want to use. It’s a time waster to look for slides manually, and if you end up re-creating a slide, you’ve wasted even more time,” continues Mitch. “With Reveal, I’ve created a new way to find your slides rapidly, so you can build your best materials and be the most dynamic presenter you can be. Every time.”

Device Requirements:

* macOS 10.12 Sierra or Later

* macOS 10.13 High Sierra Compatible

* 301 MB Hard Drive Space

Pricing and Availability:

Reveal 2.0 is only $129.00 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) and is available worldwide exclusively through the Bit Lasso website. Review copies are available upon request.

Headquartered in Somerville, Massachusetts, Bit Lasso is an independent development firm founded by Mitch Haile. Mitch has extensive experience designing software for data systems in corporate environments. He was an early engineer at ground-breaking compression company Data Domain; Mitch later co-founded virtual machine backup company Pancetera, which was sold to Quantum, a respected data backup company. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Bit Lasso. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Macintosh Mac OS X and macOS are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

