AudFree Launches DRM Audio Converter to Remove DRM from Apple Music

Shenzhen, Guangdong – AudFree is proud to announce the release and immediate availability of AudFree DRM Audio Converter for macOS and Windows. As one of the most popular music streaming services, Apple Music has already surpassed 40 million subscribers so far and this data is fast increasing every minute.

With an Apple Music subscription, users can download any song from Apple Music to devices with an Apple ID. However, many users found that Apple Music songs can play on authorized devices by Apple only. In other words, even if they have subscribed to Apple Music, they can’t enjoy our Apple Music playlists on other media players or burn them to CDs.

“Although DRM is a useful method to protect the artists’ rights, it’s an unfair trade for users who are restricted to play purchased songs on Apple supported devices only. Therefore, we developed a practical Apple Music DRM removal tool to enable customers to bypass DRM restrictions and play them everywhere freely,” said Charles, the sale manager of AudFree.

AudFree DRM Audio Converter’s Features and Benefits

Unlike other common Apple Music converters on the market, AudFree DRM Audio Converter is a one-stop streaming music solution, which can convert Apple Music M4P files to MP3 and other plain formats while unlocking DRM protection. So, users can access to Apple Music songs on any device and media player.

Detailed features are listed below:

1. Lossless remove DRM protection from Apple Music

2. Batch convert Apple Music M4P to MP3, FLAC, WAV, AAC, etc.

3. Play Apple Music streams on multiple popular devices offline

4. With User-friendly interface, convert Apple Music at 30X faster speed

5. Preserve original ID 3 tags and other metadata information

6. Lifetime free upgrade and 100% secure

With these powerful features, Apple Music subscribers can transfer DRM-free Apple Music tracks, playlists and albums to any device for enjoying, such as iPod, Zune, Sony, and other portable players. In addition, users can keep all Apple Music files on devices permanently even without an Apple Music subscription. Apart from Apple Music, this smart software works well with iTunes audiobooks, songs, and Audible books.

Pricing and Availability:

AudFree DRM Audio Converter is priced at just $39.95 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) for Windows & Mac. It also supports a totally free trial version for customers. Interested users can visit the AudFree official website and download AudFree DRM Audio Converter.

AudFree

AudFree DRM Audio Converter for Mac 1.0

Direct Download Link

AudFree DRM Audio Converter for Windows

Screenshot

As an innovation-driven multimedia studio, AudFree is focused on developing and providing industry-leading DRM removal solutions for streaming music addicts, such as users of Apple Music, Spotify songs, Audible audioboks, iTunes music and more. With a passionate team full of dedicated individuals, AudFree is aiming to make your digital life much easier and bring more fun to you when enjoying music. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 AudFree. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, macOS, iTunes, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

