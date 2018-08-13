Social App Batelz Featured on Newswatch AMC

Alexandria, Virginia – Batelz app, a social video hosting app designed by tech startup Solo Tekk LLC was recently featured on America’s top TV show, Newswatch, that discusses emerging technologies, travel, and entertainment. The video was broadcast on July 23rd at 7AM ET/PT on the much-loved AMC channel that also airs the gripping TV series, The Walking Dead and it could be watched again on online.

Mrs. Candice Armstrong-Addison, Founder of Solo Tekk, conceptualized Batelz to provide individuals a global platform to display their skills.

“Today, we live in the folds of a virtual world. The younger generation is so ensconced in technology that they hardly have time to go out and pursue their passions. Batelz is designed to encourage and motivate users to explore their passions and showcase their skills to the world. It could be dancing, singing, acrobatics, miming, or any other skill you are good at-the app helps you win adulation for your talents, grow a following, and also challenge other users to compete in a healthy environment,” explains Mrs. Candice. “There’s always an audience for every skill, and Batelz app lets performers find that audience instantly!” she adds.

Batelz has approximately 10K users since its app store debut 6 months ago and the number is constantly increasing. Aimed at fostering social connections through safe and fun video challenges, it has become a hub of entertaining content where users can search for new performers, praise their talent, and follow them.

How it works?

The video hosting app allows users to engage in safe online and offline challenges. Users can enter a live challenge for a duration of 90 seconds or pose an offline challenge by creating an offline video and posting it. Similar to the popular reality shows on television, the original and challenger videos appear side by side in a single window for viewers to act as judges and assign claps to the video they found better. The user who receives the maximum predetermined claps first wins the challenge.

Performers can also cultivate a fan following by creating offline videos and uploading them. These videos are open to challenges from other users, and the winners receive virtual rewards that keep them motivated to perform better each time.

“Unlike most social networks that encourage virtual relations, Batelz creates a platform that allows people to share their talents and engage with each other in a more active fashion,” adds Mrs. Candice.

The minimum age requirement for registering with Batelz is thirteen years.

Features:

* Live Batelz: Users can engage in spontaneous 90-second online challenges with the Live Broadcast feature.

* Offline Batelz: Allows users to create their own offline videos and challenge other users. The app also shows trending leaderboards under the originating video.

* Virtual Rewards: Challenge winners earn interesting virtual rewards.

* Build Followership: The app allows users to garner a follower base.

Device Requirements for iPhone:

* Size: 114.4 MB

* System: Requires iOS 10.2 or later.

* Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Device Requirements for Android:

* Size: 31 MB

* System: 4.4 and up

Pricing and Availability:

The app is currently available for Free on the App Store in the Social Networking category and also available for Free on the Google Play Store in the Social category.

Batelz: Social Video Challenge 1.0.7

Download from iTunes

Download from Google Play

YouTube Video (Demo)

Screenshot

App Icon

Solo Tekk is focused on creating disruptive technologies that will change the landscape of how we utilize tech in the modern age. It is our goal to develop and diversify our markets; creating both engaging and practical projects that will be beneficial to the public at large. Batelz is our premiere application with the next project expected to launch within the next few years. To learn more about our company, please visit www.solotekk.com. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Solo Tekk LLC. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

