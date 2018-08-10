ConnectSocial: An Ad-Free Social Network that is Private and Secure

Palo Alto, United States – Today, online privacy is a major concern for internet users. Especially after the recent data leaks attributed to leading social media platforms, users are on the lookout for a platform that enables them to be their real selves without any risk of a security or privacy breach.

The newly launched ConnectSocialÂ® app addresses the security concerns of social media users by creating a self-moderated community of people that is safe and fun at the same time.

ConnectSocialÂ® has been designed as an online forum that gives due importance to privacy by developing a sophisticated system that keeps user data secure. We have also included thoughtful features that allow users to block, hide and report posts (or users) they donât find in good taste.

The social networking app is aimed at facilitating social integration amongst users in a safe environment, based on respect. Just like Facebook, users can like, share and comment on other usersâ posts as well as chat with them in real time. It is also possible to share photos and location information through the private chat feature.

The best part of the app is that it is completely free from advertisements. Users can focus on the content, without worrying about data collection or targeted ads that simply bring down the social media experience for many.

âConnectSocialÂ® is a safe network built on sound tenants of privacy. We keep user data safe, allowing the users unfettered freedom of self-expression. Besides, we give our users enough rights to decide what should stay on their feed or not. Thus, users can hide and report posts as well as enable or disable comments while creating their feed,â says Tariku Bogale.

ConnectSocialÂ® has attracted a bevy of users who can connect, share posts, create pages, groups and events on the app, and do much more, without being worried about the security of their data.

Here are some of the thoughtful features of the app that users would appreciate:

* Build meaningful connections – Connect with friends and family on ConnectSocialÂ®. Like, comment and share posts publicly or chat individually, sharing text, images, location as well as contacts in chat.

* Express yourself better – The app provides integrity of self-expression by enabling users to integrate thoughts, multiple images and videos in their feed.

* Data privacy – A highly secure network that protects data privacy. Users can hide posts they donât like, disable comments on their feed and report abuse by other users instantly.

* A distraction-free experience – ConnectSocialÂ® is completely free of advertisements ensuring only meaningful interactions for users.

* Self-moderating community – ConnectSocialÂ® has been designed as a self-moderating community, which means users can decide what must stay on their feed and not.

For all the features that it offers, the app is modestly priced at $7.99 a year. With an attractive and easy to use interface and all the favourite features that users seek in a social networking app, ConnectSocialÂ® goes a step further to enhance the user experience with its technology and secure data policies.

The team at ConnectSocialÂ® has revealed that it is continually working towards more advanced and improved versions of the app, to deliver the best customer experience to their users at all times.

Device Requirements for iPhone:

* Size: 81.4 MB

* System: Requires iOS 10.0 or later.

* Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Device Requirements for Android:

* Size: 26 MB

* System: 5.0 and up

Pricing and Availability:

ConnectSocialÂ® is available for Free with In-App purchases on the App Store in the Social Networking category and also available for Free with In-App purchases at Google Play Store in the Social category.

ConnectSocial: Secure Network 1.1

Download from iTunes

Download from Google Play

YouTube Video

Screenshot

App Icon

ConnectSocial(R) is a revolutionary social networking platform founded in 2018 in Palo Alto, CA. ConnectSocial(R) Inc identified the need for an alternative to Facebook and other major social networking apps, and ConnectSocial(R) was born. The paid app offers users multiple benefits included greater security, an ad-free experience, and a self-moderating community along with other standard features such as the ability to post and share photos, videos, form groups and comment on other users photos and videos. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 ConnectSocial(R) Inc. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



