Tear down this wall! – The Berlin Wall in Augmented Reality for iOS

Munich, Germany – App developer Flauchers Finest is pleased to announce its up-and-coming new immersive Augmented Reality app Tear down this wall!. It will be released on the App Store on August 13th, 2018, the same day the construction of the Berlin Wall began 57 years ago.

Feel the atmosphere of divided Germany during the Cold War. See the Berlin Wall in your world, the symbol of the “Iron Curtain” that separated Western Europe and the Eastern Bloc. Start your time travel in 1961 and continue through the 70s and 80s until 1989. Watchtowers, graffitis and subtle image effects immerse you in an augmented reality environment. Apple’s ARKit with precise tracking and light detection makes this experience more realistic.

1. Place the Berlin Wall

2. Travel through Time

3. Take a Picture

4. Add a Message

5. Share the Image

Features:

* High-quality 3D Models

* Hand-painted Textures

* Real-size Berlin Wall models and graffiti

* Real-world tracking with ARKit

* Scalable AR experience

* Watchtowers BT 9 and BT 11

* Moveable wall-pecker hole

Device Requirements:

* iOS 11 and ARKit enabled devices

* iPhone X, Phone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE

* iPad Pro, iPad (5th generation)

Pricing and Availability:

Tear down this wall! 1.0 will be available for $0.99 in the Education and Entertainment categories on the AppStore from August 13th, 2018.

Tear down this wall!

Screenshots (ZIP)

App Icon

Flauchers Finest is an app and game developer based in Munich, Germany which was founded in 2012 by Frank Groh. Before starting a game company he was responsible for the design and realization of virtual worlds for driving simulators and entertainment systems, e.g. Volkswagen Virtual Testdrive and MAN Truckrace. Releases: Kesselberg Legendary Racing, Troopers VR – Join Up Now!, Moon Race, Highway Run and others. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 Flauchers Finest. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



