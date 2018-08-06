LCFM Native Brings Android Within Reach for FileMaker Developers

Edinburgh, Scotland – LiveCode Ltd today shipped the beta version of a major new piece of technology for FileMaker users. LCFM Native takes an existing FileMaker layout and converts it to a native app, faithfully preserving the layout, on any LiveCode supported platform, while still using the FileMaker database. Supported platforms include Android and Mac initially, iOS, Windows and Linux will follow in future releases.

This technology means that FileMaker users can now extend their reach to the other 86% of the mobile market. Traditionally FileMaker apps do not run on Android. The LCFM compiler allows you to drag and drop your FileMaker solution onto it, and output a faithful representation of that solution for Android. Other benefits will include perfect online and offline syncing within and between platforms, ensuring the users data is always the latest available on the server. A FileMaker solution can now run on multiple platforms simultaneously and remain in sync. Because the app is now using LiveCode technology, it can also incorporate additional features not usually available to FileMaker solutions.

* Drag and drop conversion

* Run on Android platforms

* Sync on and offline

* Add new features

* Expand the reach of the FileMaker platform

* Huge potential savings on device costs

Harry Catharell of Majic Solutions, a FileMaker Partner, said: “We are under starter’s orders! MaJic is on the cusp of releasing an app for our client which will run on iOS & Android and is capable of managing both online & offline data. This is all thanks to LCFM-Native converting our FileMaker solution, perfectly, to native apps on those platforms. We’ve loved working with the brilliant developers at LiveCode during the alpha & beta phases to help bring the tool to this point. The future is bright, the future is LCFM-Native!”

Kevin Miller, CEO LiveCode Ltd, said: “After 6 months of dedicated work by our talented team, I’m hugely excited to be opening doors for the FileMaker community. LCFM Native is incredibly easy to use, and enables new markets for FileMaker solutions.”

To learn more visit LiveCode online or contact Steven Crighton.

LiveCode

LCFM Native

Screenshot

LiveCode Ltd, based in Edinburgh, Scotland, has a vision to create a productive coding platform for building powerful applications that are accessible to everyone. They make the dual licensed LiveCode platform for building native mobile, desktop and server applications, either as Open Source GPL licensed or using a Commercial license to protect source code. The visual workflow allows the user to develop apps live while the natural language syntax is powerful and uniquely accessible. The company is committed to promoting digital literacy. Commercial successes include both SMEs and Fortune 500 companies. LiveCode apps have grossed over US $100 million and include #1 best sellers, enterprise business systems, games, and productivity tools. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2018 LiveCode Ltd. All Rights Reserved. LiveCode is a trademark of LiveCode Ltd., registered in the EU and other countries. FileMaker is a trademark of FileMaker, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple and HyperCard are trademarks of Apple Computer, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



