WaterField Celebrates Gear Case Month with New Designs and Bright Colors

San Francisco, California – San Francisco’s WaterField Designs, an innovative leader in custom laptop sleeves, bags and device-specific cases, announces Gear Case Month this August. Each week, the company will unveil new cases or case options, beginning today with new limited-edition colors and textiles for its popular Padded and standard Gear Pouches. As the month progresses, WaterField will unveil three new designs, each developed as part of WaterField’s fifth collaborative crowdsourced design project. Designed to hold and organize tech accessories, the colorful artisan cases can carry a MacBook and iPhone charger, USB cables, cords and/or any other variety of small items.

WaterField’s Gear Case Month kicks off today with a limited-edition run of its Padded and standard Gear Pouches. During August, both the compact and full-size Padded Gear Pouch will be available in top-of-the-line, aniline leather in cowboy brown, crimson and navy. This sumptuous, premium leather is dyed exclusively with soluble dyes, so it retains the hide’s natural surface, and it develops a beautiful patina over time.

WaterField’s popular standard Gear Pouches are available this August in four vibrant colors ” black, green, red and teal in Microtech, a soft, industrial strength fabric tested to withstand 90,000 “double-rubs.” WaterField will gather orders for these special-edition pouches throughout the month and ship at the end of August.

“Our Gear Pouches are one of our most popular products, probably because they’re just so useful and versatile,” said company owner Gary Waterfield. “We decided to have some fun with a limited-edition run of these constantly-used items in high-end, irresistible-to-touch materials and in bright colors that make quickly finding your gear a snap.”

Each subsequent week, WaterField will unveil one of its next generation customized gear organizers. In June, Waterfield invited community members to contribute design input to help create an “ideal” gear case. WaterField poured over data gathered from customer surveys, identified three unique case needs, and began to design prototypes, all while continuing to update and gather feedback from project participants. This “rapid prototyping” process allows the company to gather and include inventive details that result in highly functional products tailored specifically to customer needs.

This next-generation Gear Case community-sourced design project is WaterField’s fifth crowdsourced design project. Although the company has always listened to customers for product ideas, it initially formalized the process through the Kickstarter platform with the design of a highly-organized travel wallet. When Nintendo launched the Switch gaming console, WaterField fine-tuned its crowd-sourced design process and developed a collection of Nintendo Switch cases. High customer and company satisfaction with the process led WaterField to again engage customers in developing the innovative Air Porter Carry-on for frequent travelers, the iPhone Camera Bag for iPhonographers, and most recently, the Pro Executive Backpack for professionals.

Pricing and Availability:

* Limited-edition Gear Pouch: Small”$49. Medium”$55. Large”$59

* Colors and materials: Black, Green, Red, and Teal soft and durable Microtech

* Sizes: small, medium and large

* Padded Gear Pouch in leather: Compact”$99. Full-size: $109

* Colors and materials: Brown, Navy and Red premium aniline leather

* Sizes: compact and full

Pre-order now. Ships end of August 2018.

WaterField Designs

Limited-edition Gear Pouch

Limited-edition Padded Gear Pouch

WaterField Designs is an innovative San Francisco designer and manufacturer of bags and cases for tech-savvy consumers who want to stylishly and responsibly transport their technology. WaterField manufactures custom-fitted, high-quality cases and bags for a full-range of laptop computers, smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, and other digital gear. All products are manufactured to exacting standards entirely in San Francisco. More information at “Our Story”. WaterField Designs, SFBags and and Air Porter Carry-on and Pro Executive Backpack are trademarks of WaterField Designs. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Copyright (C) 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Print



