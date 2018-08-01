FmPro Migrator 8.73 Adds FileMaker 17 and Image Transfer to SQL Features

Fremont, California – .com Solutions Inc. has released FmPro Migrator Platinum Edition 8.73 with full support for FileMaker Pro Advanced 17. This upgrade supports the automated conversion from Microsoft Access and Microsoft Visual FoxPro to FileMaker Pro Advanced 17. This release supports FileMaker Pro Advanced 11 – 17 on macOS and Windows.

FmPro Migrator Platinum Edition has been enhanced with a new FileMaker 17 container field export feature for transferring images and embedded files directly to SQL database servers.

The problem:

You have gigabytes of images and digital workflow documents stored within FileMaker database files and need to scale up to a SQL database solution.

The solution:

FmPro Migrator Platinum Edition makes it easy to transfer images into the existing database tables already created by FmPro Migrator within your SQL database.

This feature transfers FileMaker embedded (not external) container field data of supported data types and binary files from FileMaker into SQL database BLOB columns. The image transfer feature is optimized for use with FileMaker 14 database files and supports SQLite, MySQL, SQL Server, PostgreSQL and Oracle databases.

FileMaker 17 directly supports embedding of GIF, JPEG, TIFF, PDF, EPS and PNG files when using the Insert Picture… feature. Embedded Binary files of all types are supported when selecting the FileMaker Insert File… feature which would commonly be used for storing spreadsheets and other files.

Other improvements with FmPro Migrator 8.73 include:

* Added support for FileMaker Auto-Enter Get ( UUID ) calculated fields when creating MySQL database tables.

* FileMaker Timestamp fields named “ModificationTimestamp” for MySQL tables will also have the “ON UPDATE CURRENT_TIMESTAMP” field option added automatically. The NULL/NOT NULL option from the original field is respected during the creation of these columns.

* Fixed an issue with Unknown Script Step errors displayed for comment script steps created by FmPro Migrator for Repeating Fields data transfers.

* Fixed an issue with the Table Consolidation data import scripts not being created properly before they were put onto the clipboard for pasting into the FileMaker database.

* Fixed an issue PostgreSQL database connections on macOS.

* Fixed an issue .NET C# conversions with table names being replaced with the text “placeholder_table” in the CollectionViewSource code within the generated .NET code for XAML forms.

* For LiveCode conversion projects, added the quoting of table names in gDataCRArray_ references within the SaveRecordsAsExcel card scripts, in order to prevent possible errors with variable checking or reserved words.

* Made further improvements to the Demo mode data transfer feature by removing the field count mis-match error message and simply transferring only 5 fields of data.

* Improved the reliability of saving application and project level preferences.

Pricing and Availability:

FmPro Migrator Developer Edition is priced at ($200) per developer, FmPro Migrator Platinum Edition is priced at ($600) per developer, and both versions are available immediately. A functional demo version of FmPro Migrator may be downloaded from .com Solutions online.

